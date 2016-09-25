A Colourful and Cosy Noida Apartment

Noida is a carefully planned city near the Indian capital Delhi, and has developed by leaps and bounds over the past few years as far as real estate is concerned. A number of modern apartments dot the landscape of this city, and the vibrant and stylish Chand Residence is one of them. Rendered creatively by the architects at Studio Ezube, the abode is filled with vibrant furnishing and artworks which make it a lively place to live in. A variety of elements including wood tiles, bricks, and glass have come together in this apartment to create stylish and contemporary spaces which are extremely functional as well.
This sleek and trendy living space stands out, thanks to the colourful artwork, the ornately patterned upholstery of the high-backed chairs, the hot pink cushions, and the gorgeous flowers in the brass vase. A modish chaise lounge and a large tufted ottoman add a subtle note of elegance here, while the gleaming coffee table comes with a square opening in the middle through which a potted plant has reared its bushy head.
A solid wood and glass-topped table takes the centre stage in the dining space, where sober beige, cream, and black hues dominate for a bold ambiance. Four of the chairs flaunt snazzy animal prints, while stripes deck the other two chairs smartly.
The low-lying, sleek but large bed in this elegant bedroom has been adorned with a colourful bedspread for a lively touch. The headboard is a uniquely crafted affair, which extends to form the backdrops for the side tables too. The earthy atmosphere of this bedroom comes through the brick finish feature wall and the shaded wooden tiles, while the clock adds a dollop of vintage charm to the space. Artworks and photographs make for a cosy ambiance, while the slim shelf that runs along the walls offers space for both storage and display.
The play of patterns was the first thing we noticed when we entered this bedroom, while the wooden tiles on the floor thrilled us with their warm and cosy appeal. The elegant patterns on the bedspread are duly complemented here by the subtly lavish wallpaper, while minimalistic side tables cater to storage needs. A plush rug offers additional comfort in this space, while cute bedside lamps cast soothing glow over the setting.
The fashionable chaise lounge is a design delight in dark wood and textured grey, and it looks attractive against the pale grey wall here. But what we found fascinating is the chic placement of the longish, colourful masks, which add oodles of spice to this relaxation nook.
The in-built closet in this bedroom is a stunner, thanks to the unique and sparkling doors. With slim pieces of mirror adorning the dark wooden bases of the doors stylishly, the overall effect is glamorous and helps in enhancing the feeling of space.
Loaded with bold and lively hues, unique artworks, creative accents and sleek, modish furnishing, this Noida apartment is a comfortable and extremely aesthetic place for urban living.