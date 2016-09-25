A Home that Celebrates Classical Comfort

Floral pattern and stripes in blue on the wallpaper make this luxurious bedroom serene and enchanting. The unusual shape of the ceiling, the flowing white drapes, the warm wooden floor and the lavish bed contribute to a relaxing atmosphere here. The entertainment unit is a sleek and creamy white affair which goes well with the vintage style dressing unit near the large window. A bunch of flowers add freshness to this space, while soft textures ensure that you get a good night’s sleep.

An artistic medley of wood, marble, ornate patterns, soft and soothing hues, attractive lights and smart storage solutions have gone into making this house a cynosure of all eyes. Check out another tour for more inspiration - A Magnificent Modern House in Haryana.