A Home that Celebrates Classical Comfort

The city of Simferopol is situated on the Crimean peninsula, and has attracted us today with this lavish and quaint abode called Tenderness. Designed by the interior architects at Design Studio of Alexander Mow Versalproekt, the elegant house makes use of beautiful materials, chic furnishing sometimes with a vintage touch, gorgeous wallpapers, cosy textures and pretty lights for a living experience that nurtures, comforts and inspires. Sober hues, striking patterns, generous display of black and white artworks, and large windows which encourage ample influx of sunlight, make this home a must see. Watch out for the sensuously winding staircase and quirky ceiling designs which take you by surprise in places.
The white and wooden staircase which makes quite a style statement in this residence, winds sensuously to a stop where the dining area is. Note how the last few steps have slightly curved edges which complement the contours of the ceiling. The circular marble inlay work is a stunning design element here, and the vintage style chairs and round table help you to enjoy a delectable meal happily. A large window decked with beige drapes on the right let in oodles of natural light, which fills the dining space with cheer and positivity.
Rendered mainly in creamy white and wooden hues, the spacious entryway makes a unique style statement with it gorgeous grey and glass door. Little squares in bold hues coexist peacefully with the larger beige tiles on the floor, for visual interest. And the large wooden cabinet with open shelves on the left cater to storage efficiently. The glass doors which conceal storage space for more items have been ornately stencilled for a luxurious touch, while a pretty wrought iron umbrella stand stands in the corner for some old-fashioned magic.
An array of large glass doors allow sunlight to flood the living area, while elegant beige drapes wait to be drawn after sunset. A beautifully patterned carpet on the cosy wooden floor and a lovely chandelier add dashes of glamour, while the vintage and white TV unit keeps the grace of bygone days alive. Black and white artworks in different sizes adorn the wall behind the TV to create a gallery-like aura here.
A pair of plush armchairs with delicate floral patterns on their upholstery sits near the traditional fireplace, and makes for a warm and cosy nook on winter days. Artworks deck this side of the living space too, while the mantelpiece holds quaint knickknacks and a flower vase for homely appeal.
The staircase takes us to the upper storey, which stuns us with gorgeous inlay work on the floor and a quirkily shaped ceiling. Sober hues team with wood and artworks to make this space gracefully enticing. A simple beige couch with patterned cushions waits for you to sink in and enjoy the view of the outdoors through the large glass window. The dramatic floor adds pizzazz to this area, while sheer drapes at the window make for a dreamy ambiance.
Fitted with classy cream-hued cabinets and a charming wooden floor, the spacious kitchen promises loads of culinary joys. Pretty pendant lights cast a soothing glow in the evenings, while a large window lets in sunlight during the day. A U-shaped layout offers adequate freedom of movement, while a gleaming black breakfast nook attached to the wall is accompanied by trendy chairs for a cosy gourmet experience.
Floral pattern and stripes in blue on the wallpaper make this luxurious bedroom serene and enchanting. The unusual shape of the ceiling, the flowing white drapes, the warm wooden floor and the lavish bed contribute to a relaxing atmosphere here. The entertainment unit is a sleek and creamy white affair which goes well with the vintage style dressing unit near the large window. A bunch of flowers add freshness to this space, while soft textures ensure that you get a good night’s sleep.
An artistic medley of wood, marble, ornate patterns, soft and soothing hues, attractive lights and smart storage solutions have gone into making this house a cynosure of all eyes.