A farmhouse of eclectic beauty in Ludhiana

When the Mittal family decided to convert their empty plot on the outskirts of Ludhiana into a weekend farmhouse, they were firm that it would have all modern amenities and would not be a rustic cabin with minimal facilities. The farmhouse created by architects, AMan’s Creation as per specification given by the family is a picture of flawless design and ethnic beauty. As the home is in a secluded region a high boundary wall was created to keep its safe from intruders and thick vegetation of prickly hedges was planted along the edge.
The grounds of the property have been developed with a beautiful lawn along with trendy gazebo and waterfall. An evening with friends and family is soothing experience in this farmhouse as everyone can chat around the gazebo and deck around the waterfall.
The farmhouse spread across several acres has a beautiful garden of flowers and well kept lawn to the right both of which enhance the driveway as one walks up to the verandah. Front verandah supported by Grecian pillars and can also be used as a sit-out during evenings as the open frontage keeps it cool even during summers. The building is modern and stylish and unlike usual tiled roof farmhouses with basic necessities as the family spends plenty of time here during holidays and weekends.
The living room is stylish and unmistakably endearing with neutral shades in cream walls, flooring and modern furniture. Foyer is divided from the living room with an elegant carved panel that is attached to false ceiling panel surrounded by recessed lighting. Sumptuously upholstered sofas with colorful cushions are as comfortable as they look and present a picture of quite sophistication. Minimalist styling is emphasized by the large picture windows that take up an entire wall.
As the farmhouse is used only during short family trips it was decided to dispense off with a formal dining area and instead have a wide island in the kitchen that can work as a serve and eat section. The charming kitchen has all electronic appliances to dish up a quick meal and also to warm up food bought from closest restaurant that can be enjoyed on cute white stools around the luminescent breakfast bar. Trendy ceiling design that is a combination of multiple lighting sources adds to the beauty of this charming kitchen.
Every inch of this trendy bedroom reflects refinement and class, from the stately ceiling to floor draperies to the luminescent backdrop of the head board. Mild tones of mossy green make an interesting combination with gold in the catchy wall paper and with white in the drapes. Diamond patterned black cushions on the eclectic style sofa brings a colorful twist to the vivid collection of patterns in the room. Artistic patterns on the entertainment unit increase the style quotient of this trendy bedroom as they are in sync with patterns on the false ceiling and on backdrop of the bed's headrest.
If everything in the modern farmhouse is top notch, why should comfort in the bathroom be compromized in any manner? Monochrome color pallette enhances the picture window before the large free standing bathtub with Jacuzzi. By keeping all the utilities close to the walls the designers have smartly created plenty of space in the centre of this eclectic bathroom which combines style with substance.
We can easily picture family members enjoying late evening casual gatherings under this gazebo or on the deck next to the waterfall built into the boundary wall. All that this region lacks is a swing and maybe some cooking implements and an open fire pit to roast maize and popcorn. Children can spend time splashing about in the water or run around the vast garden playing games.
