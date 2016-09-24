A farmhouse of eclectic beauty in Ludhiana

When the Mittal family decided to convert their empty plot on the outskirts of Ludhiana into a weekend farmhouse, they were firm that it would have all modern amenities and would not be a rustic cabin with minimal facilities. The farmhouse created by architects, AMan’s Creation as per specification given by the family is a picture of flawless design and ethnic beauty. As the home is in a secluded region a high boundary wall was created to keep its safe from intruders and thick vegetation of prickly hedges was planted along the edge.

The grounds of the property have been developed with a beautiful lawn along with trendy gazebo and waterfall. An evening with friends and family is soothing experience in this farmhouse as everyone can chat around the gazebo and deck around the waterfall.