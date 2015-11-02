6 tips for keeping a child's bedroom neat

Although a child's room is supposed to be all about fun and play, children need to be taught about organization at some point in their life, and it's not a bad idea to start young. Organized storage is the most effective way of keeping a child's room neat and tidy. This means having a specific place for toys, books, and other things. You can label the shelves with words or colors to make organization easier. Make sure your child also knows where to put what. So the next time you need something in a hurry, you don't have to waste time looking high and low for it.

Organize the shelves in a way that you put the things which you don't want your child to have access to without you being around at a higher level, where he or she can't reach it. Most of the other shelves should be within the child's reach.

The colorful boxed shelves pictured here are perfect for a child's room as they add fun and color to organization. Opting for closed shelves or boxes like these are best as it's great for just dumping stuff in. Some shelves can be left on display, but if there are too many display shelves, the room will end up looking messy very soon.