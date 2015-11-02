A child's bedroom has the tendency to look like a storm just passed through it—with toys, books, stationery, and clothes everywhere. This is not only unsightly, but also dangerous because accidents are more prone to happen in messy rooms where the probability of slipping over something and falling is higher. In addition to that, a child should be shown and taught starting from an early age how to keep the bedroom neat and tidy. These are habits that will grow on them, and which they will thank you for later.
This idea guide features 6 tips for keeping a child's bedroom neat through simple yet effective steps, which even a child can follow through with. Let's browse through these ideas and be motivated to encourage our children to keep their bedrooms neat.
Although a child's room is supposed to be all about fun and play, children need to be taught about organization at some point in their life, and it's not a bad idea to start young. Organized storage is the most effective way of keeping a child's room neat and tidy. This means having a specific place for toys, books, and other things. You can label the shelves with words or colors to make organization easier. Make sure your child also knows where to put what. So the next time you need something in a hurry, you don't have to waste time looking high and low for it.
Organize the shelves in a way that you put the things which you don't want your child to have access to without you being around at a higher level, where he or she can't reach it. Most of the other shelves should be within the child's reach.
The colorful boxed shelves pictured here are perfect for a child's room as they add fun and color to organization. Opting for closed shelves or boxes like these are best as it's great for just dumping stuff in. Some shelves can be left on display, but if there are too many display shelves, the room will end up looking messy very soon.
Get a mini wardrobe for your kids so that they too can have access to their wardrobes and start taking over some of the responsibility of hanging up their clothes, storing their clothes away, and also choosing their own clothes to wear. Children enjoy being given small responsibilities, it makes them feel autonomous, and it's good for them too. Children who are brought up depending on their parents for everything will struggle to be responsible adults later on in life.
When it comes to a child's wardrobe, make sure that there is a separate place for every piece of clothing. For example, a separate section for socks, underwear, t-shirts, pants, shoes, and so on. This will make it easier for the child and yourself to find what you need easily.
Having a proper study table with adequate storage for stationery can prevent a messy floor. Many times, parents omit the study table from younger children's rooms, and they end up coloring and painting on the floor, only to create a chaotic mess later. Children should be taught the discipline of sitting down at a desk even if they are really young.
A simple item like a laundry bag placed in a child's room can help prevent dirty clothes from being strewn all across the room. This can save a lot of time and mess in the end. Basically, make sure there is a place to put and store away everything in your child's room.
Children just love jumping up and down in bed and playing in bed for some reason. So even if you discipline your kids to make their beds in the morning, they will most likely end up jumping on it later on in the day and making a mess again. A good way to prevent this is to day have a separate day bed or play bed where they can play and slowly be coaxed into taking a nap in the afternoon.
This playful pirate ship bed is a great bed for both fun and naps. Hopefully the kids will get so tired playing, that they will want to take a nap in this bed after. Playful beds are a good idea for afternoon naps, but at night, you wouldn't want to get the child's imagination stimulated again, because then it is time for some serious sleep business. So it may be helpful to have two separate beds—a day bed and a night bed, so children know their boundaries.
A blackboard wall can easily be created by painting a part of the wall with with chalkboard paint. Not only is it a wonderful addition to a child's bedroom, but can also help keep the room neat. First of all, it will prevent children from drawing on the walls. Secondly, it can be used as a wall of fame, where you can proudly reward your children with stars or points for keeping their bedroom neat and tidy. The more you motivate and encourage your children to keep their rooms neat, the closer you will get to achieving your goal.
