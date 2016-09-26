Your browser is out-of-date.

Stone and wood: 13 ideas to make your home entrance look modern

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
KROPKA STUDIO'S PROJECT, Kropka Studio Kropka Studio Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Just like any form of style, modernity has its favorite material that can help the stands out. Two of such elements are stone and wood. They both have their texture, simple appearance, natural appeal and sophisticated charm. This is the main reason why, when we walk along the street,  we try to  find the building the showcase the predilection for this vanguard. Some houses even have touchstones or wood on the floor, ceilings on the walls and other places. The ultimate goal is not to become absent. 

Now, just imagine a range of designs that merge these two elements and flaunt them at the facade of your house. They are surely going to be impressive, aren't they? Today, we have planned to admire 13 different entrances of home that chose to make notes of wood and stone to make a modern union that in unmatched and unbeatable!

1.Where Stone and Where Woods?

Residência A | S, Only Design de Interiores Only Design de Interiores Modern houses
Only Design de Interiores

Only Design de Interiores
Only Design de Interiores
Only Design de Interiores

It is important to consider where you have to place the wood and stone, as at the end of the day, they have to accompany each other. If they accompany well, you better are going to get the benefits of both. For instance, it would be wrong to place the woods where it will get wet often. Here the stone appears to be stronger in these circumstances.

2.Both the Facade

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern houses
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

Both stone and wood are materials that are natural and give us the opportunity to use them as a coating. We need not to necessarily build the structure of our home via them to convoke decoration. In short, there is no excuse not to have the two together in a facade.

3.In Particular Object

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

Another way to make wood and stone coexist is to choose the right spot for every element. For example, in this home, the door is made out of pure woods while stone has been used in livelihood and overlooks a wall. It can be set loose above with all its sophistication in the garden or outdoor planter.

4.Play with Heights and Levels

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern houses
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

You can also take and use the different heights of the facade as the guiding member to the place both the element, wood, and stone. The example we have shown above is perfect and shows that the sights of wood and stone at greater resistance.

5.No limits on the Quantity

CASA OLIVOS, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern houses
Loyola Arquitectos

Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos

Start the decor with a point that you have to make them worth seeing. No matter what the amount of stone and woods are present or what is the protagonist in the design, you have to collude the benefits of both in a more sophisticated and full appearance for a modern refinement.

6.Choose the Protagonist

Casa JA Cholul, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

As mentioned above, you need to choose either the window or the wood as a protagonist. It will actually help you a lot while designing a more suitable and appealing composition. Because, we all know that everything occupies material and it must be fitted at the right place. 


7.Ability for Multiple Connotation

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The merger of wood and stone is projecting a sophisticated touch that is enjoying and craving the modern building. A contemporary welcome!

8.Make them Natural

Casa Pich, Degetau Arquitectura y Diseño Degetau Arquitectura y Diseño Tropical style houses
Degetau Arquitectura y Diseño

Degetau Arquitectura y Diseño
Degetau Arquitectura y Diseño
Degetau Arquitectura y Diseño

One way yo make your facade look sensation while using these two materials is to let them express their individuality and beauty, i.e. no major retouching needed otherwise it will overshadow its shape, color, and texture, that we all love.

9.Sort by Section

Casa J+S ARQUIMIA ARQUITECTOS, Arquimia Arquitectos Arquimia Arquitectos Modern houses
Arquimia Arquitectos

Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos

Another alternative to natural appeal is the modular arrangement where we can see a close balance between the presence of stone and wood. One highlights the crudeness of woods while other shows the toughness of stone.

10.Types of Stone and Woods

Casa de descanso fl, IPALMA ARQUITECTOS IPALMA ARQUITECTOS Colonial style houses
IPALMA ARQUITECTOS

IPALMA ARQUITECTOS
IPALMA ARQUITECTOS
IPALMA ARQUITECTOS

Till now we have talked about these materials as they are the same elements always, but unfortunately, err fortunately it's not! There is a wide range of woods and stones that allow a homeowner to play more with the characteristics and enjoy the variations, colors, shape, textures, and is up to the standards of care. 

11.Orientation of Material

Casa Manantiales, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern houses
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Since you have decided to live stone and wood, dedicate a section of the facade for everyone. Decide what will be the type of material in particular and other relevant qualities to consider before placing. It is necessary to decide how they need to be distributed and in what form, like lines, curves, whether they will be horizontal or vertical.

12.Support between Material

Casa Real de las Lomas 3, Boué Arquitectos Boué Arquitectos Modern houses
Boué Arquitectos

Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos

Since we are at the end our book of ideas, we must not fail to mention that these two materials are able to be closer and support to achieve an appearance where both will look for qualities and at the same time, highlighting the other. For example, in this designer entrance, the stones and colored wood look and create a formidable entry.

13.Wall and Wall

Residencia Olinalá, Local 10 Arquitectura Local 10 Arquitectura Modern houses Concrete
Local 10 Arquitectura

Local 10 Arquitectura
Local 10 Arquitectura
Local 10 Arquitectura

Since that it is the time to conclude, not to remind you both stone and wood are materials are capable of adapting to different forms of the house, no matter how many number of the floors your house, the geometry that it has in its facade design, if devises a suitable composition and modern and desired look is achieved.

Any inspirations from your side?


