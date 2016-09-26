Stone and wood: 13 ideas to make your home entrance look modern

Just like any form of style, modernity has its favorite material that can help the stands out. Two of such elements are stone and wood. They both have their texture, simple appearance, natural appeal and sophisticated charm. This is the main reason why, when we walk along the street, we try to find the building the showcase the predilection for this vanguard. Some houses even have touchstones or wood on the floor, ceilings on the walls and other places. The ultimate goal is not to become absent.

Now, just imagine a range of designs that merge these two elements and flaunt them at the facade of your house. They are surely going to be impressive, aren't they? Today, we have planned to admire 13 different entrances of home that chose to make notes of wood and stone to make a modern union that in unmatched and unbeatable!