11 Spiritual Living Ideas for Your Home

A spiritual room must be free from all kinds of distractions, as much as possible. If there is any window in the room that looks out on the road or a distracting, noisy building then consider adding curtains or soundproof material. These kinds of material make a good choice for the spiritual rooms. If you dislike getting clogged up, try adding a small fountain, wall art or lamp into the room and wind chimes on the window. You can also use religious or soothing music in the room that allows you to get relaxed and inspired.

Try with recordings of rain, the ocean or other natural sounds.