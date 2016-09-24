Your browser is out-of-date.

11 Spiritual Living Ideas for Your Home

"White Without Time", Ernesto Fusco Interior Designer
If you have a space in your home then most probably you will appreciate and enjoy a room that has been reserved for spiritual purposes. You don't need to have some kind of religious benefits from such a room; it will just be a Spiritual space that helps you meditate, seek peace and inner calmness, takes you out from this hectic and fast running world. Irrespective of your spirituality and religion, a spiritual room needs to have certain elements, features and decor items that can easily get you concentrated on your spiritual needs. In no ways, these things need to be grand or over the top, just simple elements that can help you focus, balance and channelize your energy and vision. 

1.Keep the tones Nude or Warm

Living Room
In most of the instances, adding bold, flashy or trendy colors is inappropriate for a spiritual living room. It must be decorated in such a way that it becomes easy for you to be focused and calm. Neutral colors like pale brown, cream and gray are considered to be important and appropriate. However, pure white, in and out, might feel cold. Other favorable shades might include pale green, blues or soft shades or pink. These colors, being a reminiscent of nature and the godly gifted world, leave a calming effect on people.

2.Shop for some Spiritual Elements

"White Without Time", Ernesto Fusco Interior Designer
Believe it or not, there are certain spiritual elements suggested by Feng Shui as well as Vastu Shastra on what you should place in your home to get spiritual healing and relaxation. Usually, they all are made out of metals, typically silver or brass. Research and bring home some beautiful decoration items. We loved this lamp and meditating hand statues.

3.Natural Colors + small pinch of Nature

DRY LANDSCAPING
Now that we mentioned how crucial natural tones are meant to be for the walls, it is better to at least try and get a little bit of nature at your home. It can be a plant, a small fountain, or an open space to gaze upon. Here not only we loved the small natural area and nude color, but also the graphics and engravings on the wall that pretend to have been adopted from Egyptian Pyramids. You can definitely seek solace from this corner!

4.Clutter Free Decor is the Primary Step to Spirituality

white n golden
Clutter is not a very suitable option for spiritual room and it might be distracting for many, in fact, all. However, your room essentially needs to look inviting while bringing spirituality to the mind. Therefore, carefully choose the decor in order to make it effective. Choose golden, white and browns as central colors for decor as these three are the most reasonable choices for a cooler effect. You might want to designate a space for few items like chairs or a sofa but don't forget to add a focal point in that space. For instance, the bed in this room. If you are religious, place some items relevant to your religion in the room to help you focus on your beliefs.

5.Wall Art and Wall Graphics

Bedroom wall mural
Walls are one of those elements that tend to be present everywhere and give us a great scope to experiment with. Some do it by painting it, other use wallpapers, some prefer to add paintings and wall decals while others can get the sceneries. Being a spiritual soul, you too have your share of experimenting and doing something as great as this designer has done to the wall. A new world lies beyond the bed and we are so so lost and feeling happy to see it.

6. Simple and Soulful prints

Wall Art 5
The walls of your study area can also be spiritually healing and calming if you choose the right pattern and prints like this. The wall appears to take you into the world of Buddhism at very first glance.


7.Make it Free from Distractions

Feminine Touch
A spiritual room must be free from all kinds of distractions, as much as possible. If there is any window in the room that looks out on the road or a distracting, noisy building then consider adding curtains or soundproof material. These kinds of material make a good choice for the spiritual rooms. If you dislike getting clogged up, try adding a small fountain, wall art or lamp into the room and wind chimes on the window. You can also use religious or soothing music in the room that allows you to get relaxed and inspired. 

Try with recordings of rain, the ocean or other natural sounds.

8.Do not Underestimate the power of Natural Lights

Balcony makeover - English
We all are used to live in large buildings, equipped with air conditioners and coolers and devoid of even a single ray of sunlight these days. While it might be a choice of convenience and class for many, it is important to understand and know that natural lights are essential to the human body and they must be consumed every now and then. Get some fresh air, that might not be as cool as your air conditioner, but will definitely cool down your temper and anxious mind.

9. Direct into the Nature

homify Houses
You can either have a small balcony at home to face the sunlight or create a steep porch outside your home. Hanging chairs will do great help! Not only they will work great to rest in evening or night but will be your element to take a morning sunbath. 

10.Small Decorations must not be neglected

Yin&Yang
Till now we have discussed large items and factors. Now let us uncover some small and unusual items that will come to your mind. Small decors like this Yin and Yan table is a must have for you if you are used to sip coffee in your evenings. A symbol of how the opposite energies come together and complement each other, Yin and Yan symbol is an evolution from Chinese Mytholofy.

11. Use spiritual Show pieces

Proyectos en Residencias
You can also opt for elements like metal vessels or fairy wings framed or feathers are also suggested for small corners and sections of home. They will help to create a small spiritual corner without asking for much investment.

To read more on how to create meditation area in your home, head over to here.

​A Gorgeous Modern Apartment in Hyderabad
Is there anything missing in the list?


