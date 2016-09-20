This house looks like it has one floor. But it has two!

Ever came across a house made of stone rather than regular bricks and wood? Well, now you have. Stone brings an earthy and rustic look to the house making it stand out. It has been used for construction since time immemorial, and is still the most appreciated and desired building material.

This ideabook takes you through a home that is sure to leave you captivated. A detached villa in Spain, the house though looks like it only has one floor, it actually has two.