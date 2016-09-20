This house looks like it has one floor. But it has two!

Ever came across a house made of stone rather than regular bricks and wood? Well, now you have. Stone brings an earthy and rustic look to the house making it stand out. It has been used for construction since time immemorial, and is still the most appreciated and desired building material.
This ideabook takes you through a home that is sure to leave you captivated. A detached villa in Spain, the house though looks like it only has one floor, it actually has two.
The facade is built entirely out of stone where the roof, windows, and doors are made of steel, glass, and ceramic complementing the former perfectly. Natural colours like brown amalgamate flawlessly with the structure as well.
Just a glance at the house and who could tell that it has two floors. But it does. The surprising feature of the house is the semi-underground floor. The driveway leads to not just the garage but also to some of the rooms.
Though built with stone, the house has its share of a modern touch. This is easily visible in the rear facade which speaks of contemporary design combined with the best of materials.
Unlike the exterior of the house, the architects have explored the colour palette brilliantly for the interiors. This room is well lit by natural light from the large windows that overlook the garden. In fact, the room is defined primarily by the flooring and furniture.
The room is separated into the living and the dining area with just a fireplace in the centre. And despite this feature, the two areas don’t look mixed up. The fireplace not only serves as the perfect decor, but divides the room beautifully into two individual spaces.
The kitchen looks extremely generous when it comes to size, latest technology and the top-quality furniture. The size is well distributed where the background displays ample of space for storage and appliances, and the wooden marble island seems perfect for casual meals.
The two floors are connected with a simple yet sophisticated wooden staircase. The floating stairs with balustrade form one of the most captivating architectural element of the house.
The bedroom is stylish and minimalist at the same time. The best feature of the room is the wide window which lets abundant natural light fill the room, making every corner lively and vibrant.
The sanitary ware combined with modern lines in the bathroom bring modernity to the top. However, the presence of wood along the mobile sink makes the ambience look rustic connecting it to the exterior of the house.
The office in the house is built majorly with wood, giving it a warm and earthy feel. The rough look which comes from the wood and stone wall is balanced with the presence of a metal fireplace.
The house makes you speechless with its spectacular terrace area. The huge space is adequately divided into the picturesque garden and stone area.
