How to furnish a student's flat on a budget

On The Pulse, Markham Stagers Markham Stagers Modern style bedroom
Student accommodation is usually quite basic, and you want to furnish the small flat to make it cosier. However, since it’s only a temporary lodging, you don’t want to spend too much on doing it up, especially since you are living on a shoestring budget.

We aren’t suggesting an expensive design makeover for your student apartment or room, but adding a few touches of comfort and warmth can go a long way towards transforming the space and making it more liveable. In this ideabook, we have highlighted a few ways in which you can furnish your space cheaply to make it feel like your home away from home.

Eye-Catching Rugs, My Decorative My Decorative Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Besides providing warmth for your feet when you get out of bed in the morning, a colourful rug adds a cheerful ambiance to a small apartment.

Guest room Markham Stagers Modern style bedroom bed,headboard
Single beds are the popular choice of furniture in a student’s room or flat as they fit perfectly into the small space without cramping up the area. However, they often come without a headboard. An upholstered frame on the wall can be made with just a sheet of plywood and waste fabric, like in this room, to add a stylish headboard.

"Large" square expand pouf - floor cushion by Sedit homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
It’s always useful to have extra seating in the flat or room, especially when you have friends dropping by to chat. Whether you use bean bags or floor cushions, they are an affordable alternative.

スウェーデン人の3人に2人は使っている壁掛け収納ストリング, グリニッチ グリニッチ Living roomShelves Wood White
A desk is an essential feature of a student’s apartment, but a wooden or modular one will occupy too much floor space and make the flat look smaller. Instead, a wall-mounted desk is a better option as it is more economical and keeps the floor space free. A design that has shelves works well for stacking books and avoiding clutter.

The Kairos Agni Mandala Throw Bedspread Tapestry THE KAIROS BedroomAccessories & decoration Cotton Red
You might not be able to afford a coordinated bed set to make your room look pretty, but sometimes, all you need is a splash of bright colour from bed cover or a multi-coloured floor cushion.

Garderobe, Dreher Design Dreher Design Dressing roomStorage
Student flats might not have wall hooks for hanging up jackets and coats. A clothes rack is an inexpensive option, and it’s easy to find one is a range of materials and designs. A stand with wheels, like this one, is perfect as it can be easily moved around while cleaning the room.


Casa con estilo en Sant Iscle, fuusta fuusta BedroomWardrobes & closets
Often student rooms and flats have built in shelves instead of wardrobes. With busy schedules, it might not always be possible to keep the shelves looking neat. Fixing curtains that can be drawn to cover the wardrobe can help to keep the space private.

Floating Book Shelf Something Wood Study/officeCupboards & shelving
Plank shelves cost next to nothing, are easy to fix and are perfect for storing books, music, or accessories. They are a great option for expandable storage when you need additional space to stack things.

Vivienda 609, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern nursery/kids room
Buying a single piece of furniture that has multiple uses is another great idea for a student flat. A modular unit, like this one, with a study desk with storage shelves and drawers as well as a bunk bed on top will work well.

MIRRORS, bilune studio bilune studio Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Glass Metallic/Silver
Investing in a full-length mirror, which can be hung on the wall, or even at the back of a door, is something that you won’t ever regret. In addition to allowing you to check your appearance or apply your makeup to perfection, the mirror reflects the room and makes the area look larger.

For more ideas on decorating small apartments on a budget, see Furnish Your Apartment on a Shoe String Budget.

A Tiny but Amazing Studio Flat Made for a Bachelor's Life
Do you have any other ideas for decorating a student flat? Reply in the comments.


