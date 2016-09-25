How to furnish a student's flat on a budget

Student accommodation is usually quite basic, and you want to furnish the small flat to make it cosier. However, since it’s only a temporary lodging, you don’t want to spend too much on doing it up, especially since you are living on a shoestring budget.

We aren’t suggesting an expensive design makeover for your student apartment or room, but adding a few touches of comfort and warmth can go a long way towards transforming the space and making it more liveable. In this ideabook, we have highlighted a few ways in which you can furnish your space cheaply to make it feel like your home away from home.