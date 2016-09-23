A Lovely Home of Positive Energy

A family home that has been lived in for generations undergoes changes from time to time to suit the changing needs of family members that stay there, but sometimes it requires a complete renovation to increase its utility and longevity. We are making a tour of one such home in modern Barcelona renovated by Standal Architects that was large and spacious but its architectural structure was outdated and owners wanted to make it suitable to their needs. Now the apartment has more open space and natural light as barriers between rooms have been broken down to have more floor area.
You can see how every inch of open floor space has been utilized to make the home modern and fit in latest electronic gadgets while retaining essense of the old structure. The empty terrace has been converted into a entertainment area with barbecue and lounge chairs to enjoy the beautiful view of Barcelona’s skyline.
The most riveting factor of this spacious living room is the ceiling to floor level glass wall which keeps the entire section till the dining area bright with natural light throughout the day. Neutral background and colourful abstract art retain the soothing atmosphere of this room complemented with modern furniture and latest electronics. Simple décor on rectangular floor level cabinet stretching across the entire wall supports the television too and presents a picture of elegance with simple linear décor.
The walls were a constraint so they were removed in some areas and modified in some areas of the house to suit the new layout. The stylish dining region here has been recreated in a unique manner by stretching it halfway into the kitchen area. Rustic chairs and table make up the simple dining area that only has an abstract painting designed like a notice board besides a wooden dresser against the wall for storage.
The section between interconnected kitchen and dining area has been smartly designed to include a cabinet and laundry area as there is limited space for floating cabinets above the counter. Sparkling stainless steel appliances compliment the neutral background and storage areas. The wooden table has been extended into the kitchen area which turns into a breakfast bar when required. Neat frosted glass door seperates the laundry section from the kitchen.
Several times space in rectangular shaped homes gets wasted during renovation as designers try to reduce damage to the main structure and make changes in areas which have not been been used previously. The designers of this abode however had no such issues and they built this trendy set of wardrobes with sliding doors along the corridor that does not restrict smooth movement and has built in lights inside to easily find everything.
Geometric patterns and neutral color tones create a pleasing master bedroom filled with natural light from the ceiling to floor length window. The bedroom is seamlessly connected to the spacious bathroom through a sliding frosted door. Space does not compromise on comfort as the wide bed has been provided with nightstands on both sides and low cabinet to increase storage space.
The master bathroom just off the bedroom has been creatively designed to allow maximum utilization of space and keep the region charming. While colorful blue, brown and white tiles cover one section of the bathroom giving a quirky sense of style, royal blue cabinets below the sheer white rectangular basin lends a royal touch.
The open terrace has been turned into a picnic area with a covered solarium and open deck. Entire terrace has been cut off from public view with a high waist length barrier and protected from elements with fiber roof. The terrace has been fitted with top class cooking and entertainment facilities to provide the best arrangements in outdoor relaxation to guests of the owners.
We know you would be eager to explore more such smartly renovated homes, here is A glimpse of a renovated house in Bangalore to whet your appetite!!!