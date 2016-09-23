A Lovely Home of Positive Energy

A family home that has been lived in for generations undergoes changes from time to time to suit the changing needs of family members that stay there, but sometimes it requires a complete renovation to increase its utility and longevity. We are making a tour of one such home in modern Barcelona renovated by Standal Architects that was large and spacious but its architectural structure was outdated and owners wanted to make it suitable to their needs. Now the apartment has more open space and natural light as barriers between rooms have been broken down to have more floor area.

You can see how every inch of open floor space has been utilized to make the home modern and fit in latest electronic gadgets while retaining essense of the old structure. The empty terrace has been converted into a entertainment area with barbecue and lounge chairs to enjoy the beautiful view of Barcelona’s skyline.