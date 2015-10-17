A modern wooden cabin in the woods

This eclectic living room combines the old with the new gracefully and harmoniously. The overall contemporary look of the living room with minimal decorations is offset by high ceilings typical of older houses, while the retro sofa set compliments the modern fireplace and elegant pendant lamps.

Browse through eclectic living rooms designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.

Moving on, large glass sliding doors separate this indoor living room from an outdoor lounge on the patio, while offering an expansive view of the scenic surroundings outside. In the corner we see a small kitchen, and next to it a floating staircase leading upstairs.

Let's take a look upstairs shall we?