7 Easy tips to a pet friendly home

If you are a pet owner or are considering becoming one, making your home pet-friendly is a priority. After all, your pet is like a member of the family and needs to feel cosy and comfortable in your home, whether you live in a small apartment or a spacious villa. At the same time, you want to use maintenance-free materials so that you don’t have to keep spending on replacing things to keep your home looking good.

We’ve put together a list of 7 essential features that your home must have for making it pet friendly.

​An open layout

Your pet needs sufficient space for moving about without bumping into furniture or knocking things over. Arrange your furniture in an open layout that provides ample space for the pet to move or run around freely.

​A cosy bed

Whether it’s for a daytime nap or for sleeping at night, it’s always a good idea to get your pet a separate bed. Although you might think that they enjoy cuddling up on your bed or sofa, they still enjoy a space of their own. Getting them used to a pet bed will also make it easier to keep furniture clean and free from pet hair.

​Pet Accessories

While dogs need to be taken out for walks, if you have a cat residing with you, investing in specially designed cat-friendly accessories such as a cat tree and scratching posts will not only keep your feline happy but also save you the hassle of having to reupholster furniture or change rugs frequently, when they are worn out from claws being sharpened on them.

​A quiet corner for meals

Find a suitable place in your home, preferably a corner and not a passageway, where you can place the food and water bowls for your pet. Build a cabinet close to the area, so that your pet’s food can be stored within easy access.

​Safety nets or wire fences

If you have a house with a backyard where your dog roams freely, it’s best to have a gate with a lock as well as a high wall or wire fence to keep your dog safe. Similarly, for cats too, if you live in a high-rise building and have an open balcony or terrace, safety netting can prevent them from having nasty falls.

​Keep away toxic items

While pets enjoy having greenery indoors, some plants are toxic if consumed. Make sure that all your indoor plants are not harmful for pets, so there’s no danger of your pet chewing a few leaves out of boredom and then needing to be rushed to the vet’s clinic. As far as possible, use mild household cleaning agents that are safe for pets.

Pet friendly flooring

As a pet owner, put some thought into the type of flooring that is best suited to your home. While wooden flooring is warm and cosy, you will have to bear in mind that it is susceptible to scratches from your pet’s claws. Similarly, unpolished natural stone is not easy to keep clean in case of any accidents or spills. Maintenance-free ceramic tiling or vinyl might be the best options if you want your floors to last longer.

For some more tips on accessories that you can get to keep your home pet friendly, visit this ideabook.

Do you have any other tips to share? Respond in the comments.


