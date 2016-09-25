The Trendy Makeover of a Chennai Home

Join us on this tour today to have a look at the before and after pictures of a home renovation project in Chennai. The trendy makeover is full of delightful little surprises that fans of interior design will surely enjoy. Before the renovation, the home was in good condition, but it lacked aesthetic appeal, mainly because of the horrible colour schemes used. It also looked outdated and awkward. Thankfully, Aegam, architects based in Chennai came to the rescue and saved the home, bringing it back to life. The improvements usually involved a fresh coat of paint, a new colour scheme, and adding modern furnishings. The result is a trendy looking modern home.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's check out this home renovation project shall we?
Before the renovation, the children's bedroom was boring and felt like it was lacking something. The accent wall in bright orange looked out of place, while the overall design looked outdated and too mature and conservative for a children's bedroom. Something needed to be done to make the bedroom feel young and modern. Let's see what happened next.
After the renovation, the children's room looks cheerful and fresher. Sunny yellow accents bring joy and warmth to the room, while a subtle grey colour balances the bright yellows. White walls and a dark wooden floor create a visually stimulating contrast that enhances the overall design of the bedroom.
Before the renovation, the dining hall was painted with a dull beige colour, while an accent wall in deep maroon made the space feel darker and smaller. As you can see the walls needed to be patched up before repainting, but the floor was still in good condition. Let's see how our experts improved this space next.
After the renovation, the dining hall looks brand new, airier, and more spacious. Many things have changed, however some things like the floor and the wooden glass door haven't. A fresh coat of paint in bright white and a new look for the accent wall breathes life into this space. The textured natural stone wall in white creates depth in this dining hall.
Before the renovation, this gaudy kitchen was making us giddy! The striking bright yellow combined with the golden brown cabinets and kitchen door with a reddish tint simply looked ugly and unsightly. This kitchen desperately needed a makeover.
After the renovation, the kitchen finally looks decent. The colour scheme has been toned down a lot as you can see. Now beige and darker browns dominate the kitchen space. New cabinets and modern kitchen appliances have also been fitted.
Before the transformation, the master bedroom looked awkward with a lilac wall and a totally mismatched set of cabinets. In short, the state of the master bedroom was appalling, at least in terms of aesthetics. To be fair, it was still in pretty good condition, so our experts had a good foundation to work from.
What a transformation! The bedroom looks so much better now with its new colour scheme. The neutral colours work wonders to impart an elegant atmosphere in the bedroom, while the new false ceiling creates a multi-dimensional sort of space.
When we first saw this stairway, it reminded us of a scene in a horror movie. The walls and floor was damaged, and the place looked gloomy and grim. The space under the staircase was empty and bare, and this emptiness overshadowed the whole area. Let's see how this space was transformed next.
After the renovation, the stairway area not only looks much better but also functions much better. Now the space under the staircase has been utilized properly by adding a customized cabinet for storage. There's even a sink under the staircase now. The steps and the railings remain the same, but a fresh coat of bright white paint helps to make the area look fresher.
Before the renovation, the living room wasn't in bad condition, but it could have been better. The walls needed to be re-patched and repainted, and the TV area could use a fresh look. Let's see what happened to this space next.
Now the living has been updated with a modern TV wall panel made out of wood. The modern TV wall panel has also been fitted with lights for extra effect. Other than that, the walls have been painted white, while the wooden door has been painted black for that beautiful striking contrast effect.
We hope you've enjoyed this home renovation project as much as we have.