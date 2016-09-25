The Trendy Makeover of a Chennai Home

Join us on this tour today to have a look at the before and after pictures of a home renovation project in Chennai. The trendy makeover is full of delightful little surprises that fans of interior design will surely enjoy. Before the renovation, the home was in good condition, but it lacked aesthetic appeal, mainly because of the horrible colour schemes used. It also looked outdated and awkward. Thankfully, Aegam, architects based in Chennai came to the rescue and saved the home, bringing it back to life. The improvements usually involved a fresh coat of paint, a new colour scheme, and adding modern furnishings. The result is a trendy looking modern home.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's check out this home renovation project shall we?