A Home that Combines Style and Serenity in New Delhi, Gurgaon

As a fast expanding satellite residential area of India’s capital, New Delhi, Gurgaon is home to some of the biggest movers and shakers in the capital, ranging from politicians to businessmen and industrialists. Besides small bungalows and skyscraper apartments you are also likely to find cozy and brilliantly designed duplex villas in residential Gurgaon. Today we shall take our readers on a trip of one such attractively designed home in Gurgaon which is a picture of serenity and style.

The beautiful Suneja residence has been designed and decorated by Space Interface using an eclectic mix of natural materials and modern designs. Instead of covering it with every luxury that money can buy, the house strikes a brilliant balance between color and aesthetics.