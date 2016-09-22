A Home that Combines Style and Serenity in New Delhi, Gurgaon

As a fast expanding satellite residential area of India’s capital, New Delhi, Gurgaon is home to some of the biggest movers and shakers in the capital, ranging from politicians to businessmen and industrialists. Besides small bungalows and skyscraper apartments you are also likely to find cozy and brilliantly designed duplex villas in residential Gurgaon. Today we shall take our readers on a trip of one such attractively designed home in Gurgaon which is a picture of serenity and style.
The beautiful Suneja residence has been designed and decorated by Space Interface using an eclectic mix of natural materials and modern designs. Instead of covering it with every luxury that money can buy, the house strikes a brilliant balance between color and aesthetics.
Extra space in the dining area has received a thoughtful extension in the form of a waiting area when the dining table is too small to accommodate extra guests. Comfortable arm chair and tiny coffee table can easily turn into a snack zone for little guests while parents are enjoying their meal. Tiny white pebbles shining brilliantly under the flood light brings a touch of playfulness to the somber all white dining area.
The casual living room has been designed to provide an area to greet guests and make them feel at ease instead of overwhelming them with entertainment systems, expensive carpets or artifacts from far away lands and using them as conversation pieces. The slim line of rectangular mirrors on the ceiling with recessed lights along its border are a picture of architectural beauty against brilliant maroon ottoman and curtains that bring a pop of glamourous color to the room.
The mood here is industrial simplicity through and through with long drop down pipe style chandelier and rectangular dining table fitted atop solid steel frame. Industrial style gives a casual air to the dining area for a small family that does not believe in elaborate rituals or heavy furniture for family gatherings or formal entertaining. The casual layout of white chairs, dining table with thick wooden top, wall unit television and rectangular floating wall cabinet make up the family dining area.
The chief region of focus in this minimalist kitchen is the large window covering almost an entire wall bringing daylight into the region. Combination of white cabinets and appliances against grey walls and floor make the kitchen a fun place to work with family and friends as one can always chat in this peaceful area away from the rest of the house. Designers have given a brilliant touch to this kitchen by providing back-lights behind the floating wall cabinets with smoked glass doors and also below them as they keep the cook-top region brightly lit. .
Neutral tones of pale pink and white provide an interesting combination in the master bedroom with grey floor mats and casual chairs. Muted overhead lighting can be switched off if one partner wants to read late into the night as night stand bed lights are bright enough.Besides the brilliant floor to wall length monochrome painting, the minimalist bedroom also has a attractive entertainment unit set against a deep mahogany wall panel with interesting designs.
A house as brilliantly designed as this would be incomplete without a family living area that is both private and entertaining. This open area on the first floor that leads off into different bedrooms on one side and a spacious balcony on the other is prefect for the purpose. Lovely U shaped sofa with cushions with capacity to seat several people together can be used to enjoy cool breeze on summer evenings.
The family desired a private entertainment area for close friends and family that would also have a media unit so this casual region was designed to meet their needs. The room has a bar set into the corner with bar stools and refrigerator for drinks and floor level sofas and rugs for watching movies and videos.
