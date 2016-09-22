That's how you furnish chic but cheap!

Chic and cheap!! Isn’t that everyone’s dream when they are giving their apartment a makeover?! When you look around at some beautifully designed homes, everything appears so perfect that it seems expensive. The reality is that you too can give your apartment a stylish makeover with a very small budget.
Take a look at this apartment in Barcelona to get some inspiration on how you can furnish chic but cheap.
Rather than cluttering up your apartment with too much furniture or accessories, fill it with just the basic furniture. Make sure you provide ample walking space around the furniture and in the passageways connecting different rooms or areas. Using white or light shades on the walls and upholstery helps to give the room an airier feel.
Instead of wasting the dead space in a corner of a room, use it to accessorize and create a focal point with something interesting that can turn into a conversation-piece. An old sewing machine, bought cheaply from a yard sale or a second-hand store converts into an antique-style corner table in this living room. A flower vase and a couple of paintings on the wall complete the look of sophistication.
All white rooms are too plain to be chic. Add splashes of colour to provide relief. Bright orange enamel paint on the coffee and few cushion covers with orange stripes do the trick. The addition of a tan armchair provides an elegant contrast in addition to presenting a cosy seat. You can find a second-hand armchair and upholster it with faux leather to create a similar look. Similarly, in the dining area, instead of using chairs of the same colour, mix it up with shades of bright orange and sleek black to contrast the white and create a stunning effect.
Wall-to-wall shelves are a great way to display accessories such as photographs or artefacts collected during your travels. Fill up the shelves with all your books and magazines or even comics to cover the bare space and give your room a distinguished air.
While open kitchens have a casual feel, it’s always nice to have privacy, especially when you are entertaining guests. A wooden sliding door partition can be drawn close to hide away the kitchen whenever required.
Clutter-free kitchens are chic, and the best way to achieve that on a small budget is to have pull-out drawers along both the walls, keeping the counter top free except for a few colourful accessories that add an elegant ambiance to the room.
The warmth of wood on the floors increases the sophistication of any room. Covering the entire apartment with wooden laminates is not as expensive as using natural stone or tiled flooring.
Another sophisticated feature that isn’t hard to implement with careful planning, a walk-in wardrobe area can even be created in the entrance passage to a bedroom, like in this home. A full length mirror placed at the side on the unit reflects light from the windows and brightens up the area.
White furnishings add a refreshing and romantic feel to a bedroom, and it costs next to nothing to get a coordinated bed set in that colour. Set against the dark wooden flooring, the effect is eye-catching!
Add a touch of sophistication in a plain white room by using built-in ceiling lights to cast a golden glow in the room. A few bright accessories on the bedside tables carry through the effect.
A small bathroom can get an elegant feel by using a darker tint of glass in the shower area. It reflects the room and makes it appear much larger than it is. Add a long built-in counter for the basin with pull-out drawers to hide away the clutter and an open shelf at the bottom for linen to keep the bath looking stylish.
Aren’t these ideas easy ways to add sophistication to your home? For some more tips on decorating your home on a small budget, see this ideabook.