Top 5 of the Week- Home Theaters, Ultra Modern Houses, Small Gardens and Smart Stair Ideas

Hello and Good Morning India!
Trust you all are doing great. Here we are back with our list of Top 5 trending home decor topics of the week and not to mention, they all have been chosen by you! This week, we have brought versatile topics that include the vertical garden for homes, Modern home designs from India, a simple, sweet and modern house from Bangalore, smart ideas to use the space under the stairs and home theaters.
Let us know a little more in details about each of them. For more such ideas and guides, please stay tuned to us.
Having a large garden within the home is not possible all the times. Moreover, with the size of family and houses shrinking, getting one even outside your house sounds a big deal. However, when you have professionals and designers from Homify with you, there is nothing to stress upon.
This guide will tell you how you can incorporate a small garden within your home in 20 different ways. They all are innovative and easy to be accomplished. Have a look at this link and do not forget to comment what you liked the most!
Boring rectangular box-like houses are a usual sight in countries like India. However, there are plenty of designer and modern house structures that can be followed back home. Have a look at some unique house structures from India that are high on style and can also be used as inspiration for your home.
Go through this idea book and get hands on to a wonderful and new world of home designs from India. The list produces 18 different exteriors of houses from different parts of the country.
A house can be transformed into a home once you start adding decor with feelings and possessions. This guide dares to bring a home that is ideal for family living. Modern, Elegant and Beautiful, this is all you will say once you go through it. The house has been divided into different essential sections like the dining room, living room, small hallway and everything else!
Have a look at this brilliant piece of architecture from this guide. We are sure you and your family will love it.
The unused area of your home, that is rarely utilized well is the space under the stairs. However, with little investment and smart thinking, this non-usable area can be turned into a practical source that can be used to decorate, store or study! Yes, don't believe us?
Go through this idea book that shows you how you can use the stairwell. Make it functional and practical with us.
Movie buffs are surely going to skip everything and click here. 14 different ideas that show you how one can add a home theater to your regular home and enjoy a movie experience that is unmatched and unparallel to anyone. Imagine having a theater right at your home without any crowd! Lighting, seating, as well as a video display, all of it needs to be just perfect when it comes to home theaters. Know the essentials and set it up on your own.
This is all for this week. Keep checking us for more such insights.