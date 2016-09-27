Your browser is out-of-date.

A Colourful Home where Quirky Meets Rustic

Justwords Justwords
Яркое отличие, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Industrial style dining room
Loading admin actions …

It is widely believed that different colours impact our minds in different ways; while some fill us with passion or energy, others bring calm. Which is why, while creating this fascinating home called Bright Contrast in Simferopol, the interior architects at Design Studio of Alexander Mow Versalproekt introduced bold tones of red, yellow, blue and green for an outcome that will blow your mind! Trendy furniture with quirky touches and generous doses of rusticity in the form of brick walls make this abode a unique stunner. Stylish storage hacks, comfy textures and pretty lights contribute to the inviting look and feel of this property.

Explosion of colours

Яркое отличие, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Industrial style living room
The living room of this residence opens up to other functional spaces via vibrant glass doors set in sleek black metal frames. Set against the earthiness of brick walls and warmth of the light-hued wooden floor, they look simply stunning.

Quirky entertainment

Яркое отличие, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Industrial style living room
The open shelf holding the TV against the brick wall is a quirky piece which combines a circle and rectangles for an eye-catching effect. The floating shelf above the TV comes with softly glowing lights underneath which accentuate the rusticity of the bricks nicely.

Unique living space

Яркое отличие, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Industrial style living room
We are in love with the earthy brick feature wall and the quirky, curved shelf in the living space. The sleek and glossy black sofa comes with a no-fuss coffee table, while sheer and beige drapes deck the large glass door and windows.

Urban touch

Яркое отличие, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Industrial style living room
This large storage unit is a magnificently urban piece with sliding doors adorned with black and white cityscape scene. Slim shelving towers flank this unit on either side and are great for holding books and knickknacks for display.

Bold kitchen

Яркое отличие, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Industrial style kitchen
The L-shaped smooth black countertop balances the bold red touches in the open kitchen wonderfully. The smart double door fridge and gleaming cabinets along with the trendy chandelier make the space look snazzy and chef-friendly.

Breathtaking dining

Яркое отличие, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Industrial style dining room
With a generous splash of sunny yellow on the far end wall, a brick wall on the left and a wall décor depicting nature in full bloom, the dining space is all set to make even the simplest meals delicious. A sleek table accompanied by ultramodern chairs has been set under a unique chandelier for an unforgettable dining experience.

We are in awe of the inspiring blend of colours, patterns, designs and textures that define the exclusivity of this residence. Hope you are too! Take another tour for more ideas - A Smart Air-Purifying Home in Chennai.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


