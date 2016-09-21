50 shades of a home from Prahladnagar

Regular Indian home consists of the very much known and well-introduced colors shade like beige, blue, light pink and other nominally noticed shades like neutral- white and cream, pastels and sometimes, gray. But when it comes to experimenting with brighter hues like Yellow and Green, most of the people shy away from following them and bringing them to their home.

Breaking the stereotypes and monotony, today we have brought a house that shows you how cool a house can look if you add colorful elements in balance. Just don't overthink and overdo. Have a look at this bright guide and get a fair idea of how to decorate your aesthetics and home when you are in love with Green and Yellow!