50 shades of a home from Prahladnagar

Regular Indian home consists of the very much known and well-introduced colors shade like beige, blue, light pink and other nominally noticed shades like neutral- white and cream, pastels and sometimes, gray. But when it comes to experimenting with brighter hues like Yellow and Green, most of the people shy away from following them and bringing them to their home.
Breaking the stereotypes and monotony, today we have brought a house that shows you how cool a house can look if you add colorful elements in balance. Just don't overthink and overdo. Have a look at this bright guide and get a fair idea of how to decorate your aesthetics and home when you are in love with Green and Yellow!
Green is one of the most underutilized color for homes and the designer here has tried to show and depict how you can rope a different look, without going or sounding gaudy, simply by using the bright shade of green and pairing it against the neutral tone of white and beige.
The bed is not using green only on the upper part but the box below the mattresses is also green and yellow. The carving design is a new disovery for us as well.
Within the same room, we can see a green and white striped wall that matches to the theme of the room and stands as a great decor unit in alone. Outlining it with wood, it also hosts an LCD screen and a small rack at the center.
A lively and colorful kids room is significantly important and a must have for almost all houses. This room will set the Kids room goal for you. Honey comb-like bed in yellow and blue color is very much energetic and releases positive and happy vibes.
The bed also has some drawers to place and store handy, essential items. We can also see some drawers behind the bed box as well. Nice idea for hidden storage!
The white and little hints of yellow on these giant cabinets are getting well with the theme and can also be used as a stand alone element for other rooms.
What is the best part about having a large size hall room? It is that you can convert it into two different spaces without using any wall or room divider. Like the above. This vast hallway is already full of life and decor and a small dining section has been added to one of its corners. In order to distinguish it from the rest area, the nearby wall has been painted in dark. We are so in love with this chandelier.
Closer to kitchen, this dining table is small and can house 4 to 5 people seating easily. Nothing extraordinary or over the head, yet the neater look is a big hit on style factor.
Living room with a wide LCD screen, colorful peppy sofa, a brightly illuminated ceiling and orange and white paints- this room is definitely a hangout spot for a happy family. The color combination is giving out positive impression on the first glance itself.
Right when you enter the house, you will see this beautiful and out of this world motivational decor. Different deities have been used in dim lights to create a special effect. You can use different elements and sculptors based on your choice, beliefs or Vastu!
Hanging chairs are a great idea to relax and rejuvenate after a hectic day. Modern swings are available in plenty in the market but they cannot beat the beauty and class of this marvellous furniture.
And a definite mention here is small Pooja room that has the background, exactly like that of a mandir, a boundary of its own and small pooja set up to evoke and settle your devotion feelings towards the God.
Isn't this house a complete package?