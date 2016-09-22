A House in Chennai Where Beauty comes to Life!

Beauty comes in all sizes- this is best depicted through this small yet lavishing house from Chennai done by the professional designer, RAKESHH JESWAANI INTERIOR ARCHITECTS. Boasting of a simple outlook and neat-er arrangement, the house takes away the heart due to its ambiance and grandeur. We just loved how beautifully the designer has portrayed the simple living through few and essentials lifestyle elements.
Here is our small, crisp guide on this marvellous piece of designing which is sure to give you some extraordinary decor ideas for your home. Come, let's take a look!
Usually, we have seen plenty of houses that have great floor plan, white serene walls, big decor items and setting that looks from the parallel universe. But looking at this hallway sitting plan and minimal decor style, it certainly appears to be a thing worth followed and adopted at your home as well. The side lamps, matching carpet on floor and wood texture wall in the background- the trio combine to form a magnetic aura to have rest and get talking.
Moving from the hallway, we encountered a small yet dedicated corner for the dining table in the house. The room has been divided into two, the upper half into the shades of golden and includes the beautiful mirror frame, the golden curtains and definitely, those hanging lamps. The second half depicts the true dark wood shades and includes the dining section and the cupboard. A matching vase is also placed right above the cupboard.
You don't need much to get this look. RIght?
Next time you plan a house, do not forget to spare some good inches for a balcony. It is literally the lifeline of the house. For instance, see this one. This small space just looks like an extended living space where you can sit with your partner or friend and chill. Put a small coffee or book table nearby and team it up with bright light, a plan, artificial flowers and vases, and a little bit of hanging decor items. Do not overdo it.
How about this bedroom. The designer has put great emphasis on creating uniformity of colors throughout the house and despite not having the presence of any bold and bright color, the house lives up to the expectations of the viewers. The simple and sober bedroom has a classy designed bed and side tabled adorned with antiques. A book table is also seen with a new styled paper weight decor. The wall colors is subtle.
Your living room serves as a get-together spot for family, friends, and relatives. Put a little focus to this area like the above one shows. While the main sofa is matching to the rest of the house, the side sofas are brilliant and bright giving it a classy and royal touch. The central table of black glass is well chosen and the artwork on the background wall is just loveable.
A small unused area of the house has been turned into a meditation corner by placing two comfortable chairs and a bright natural plant. The wall art and wooden walls go well with each other. You can use such areas as Pooja rooms or create your own style Meditation center through this ideabook. Also take a look at the floor design here.
And why keep the entrance boring and usual when buying a narrow table and a few flowers can make a significant difference to the beauty. Place those flowers in a clear bottle and a large mirror beneath it, we are sure every person entering the house will be attracted towards it.