A House in Chennai Where Beauty comes to Life!

Beauty comes in all sizes- this is best depicted through this small yet lavishing house from Chennai done by the professional designer, RAKESHH JESWAANI INTERIOR ARCHITECTS. Boasting of a simple outlook and neat-er arrangement, the house takes away the heart due to its ambiance and grandeur. We just loved how beautifully the designer has portrayed the simple living through few and essentials lifestyle elements.

Here is our small, crisp guide on this marvellous piece of designing which is sure to give you some extraordinary decor ideas for your home. Come, let's take a look!