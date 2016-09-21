7 Small colorful bathrooms

Designing a small bathroom is as challenging as rebuilding it as the decorator requires imagination and ingenuity to fit all necessary features into the restricted area without making it crowded. Sometimes small bathrooms force owners to compromise on required features and storage but if you can make the right choice between essentials and non essentials then comfort factor can be retained. With space at a premium in cities around the world there are several space saving products available that can be customized to fit specific bathroom sizes. Design tricks like sliding glass doors in shower area, open shelves, neutral background and mirrors are advisable for small bathroom as these create visual area.

Here are some elegant bathroom designs that have both color and style and can easily be fitted into a limited space