7 Small colorful bathrooms

Designing a small bathroom is as challenging as rebuilding it as the decorator requires imagination and ingenuity to fit all necessary features into the restricted area without making it crowded. Sometimes small bathrooms force owners to compromise on required features and storage but if you can make the right choice between essentials and non essentials then comfort factor can be retained. With space at a premium in cities around the world there are several space saving products available that can be customized to fit specific bathroom sizes. Design tricks like sliding glass doors in shower area, open shelves, neutral background and mirrors are advisable for small bathroom as these create visual area.
Here are some elegant bathroom designs that have both color and style and can easily be fitted into a limited space
Best way to enliven the bathroom when it is small and claustrophobic is to bring in some toilet humor with catchy posters like the one here. Colorful wall with mixture of light and dark tiles reflects the bright roof lights creating a lively atmosphere against grey background. Free standing wash basin, open ledges for toiletries and free flowing shelves between walls or near shower and bathtub provide required storage space for bathroom linen without taking up floor space like large cabinets.
The warm and colorful combination of red and yellow against brown timber makes the region sparkle with energy. By covering an entire wall with mirrors and making niches in the walls for toiletries, the bathroom space has been enhanced. This is one colorful bathroom that is appreciated by young and old alike and is easy to use too.
Usually dark tones are avoided in a small bathroom as it makes the space appear constricted, but here the combination of dark slate tiles and timber enhances its wild temperament. As the bathroom is on the top floor and surrounded by trees there is little chance of anyone peeping into it. To enhance its spaciousness the Asian style bathroom has been provided with skylight and wide window to bring in natural light and fresh air throughout the day.
Children love the ownership of a separate bathroom and as a parent you can also use this opportunity to instill a sense of responsibility in them about cleanliness. What could be better than this delicate pink bathroom with bright pink door and open shelves for toiletries. Country style bowl sink atop a tiny counter adds charm to the girly bathroom when flanked by rectangular decorative mirror with rose patterns.
Remember to always have one kind of tiles on the bathroom floor and walls if it is small, as change in color and pattern breaks the flow and makes the region look constricted. Both plain tiles and those with zigzag patterns will make the bathroom look spacious when it extends across the region. Mix of blue and white colors in the form of open and closed storage solutions creates a pleasing environment in this bathroom.
Colorful would be an understatement for this lovely bathroom with combination of red and white tiles and sanitaryware. The shower stall has been decorated with a panel of black and white circles and also glass tiles beside the window that enhances its style quotient. Every inch of space in this bathroom has been cleverly utilized like the storage cabinet and shelves built into the wall with background of red, white and grey bisazza. Cutest part of this lovely bathroom is the leaf design mirror.
Brilliant combination of colors diverts attention about lack of space in this bathroom. The red walls and multicolored glass tiles on the floor form a perfect background for purple cabinet created for storage. Wash basin over the steel frame is a smart space saving measure as it fits neatly into the tiny region.