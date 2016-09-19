A Simple home of love in Gandhinagar

The historical town of Gandhinagar named after Mahatma Gandhi has grown rapidly in recent years to a sprawling city of beautiful malls, apartments and bungalows. As the interior sections of the city have large ancestral homes and slightly congested roads, this family decided to build their duplex apartment in an open area with plenty of fresh air.
This cozy little duplex villa designed by Arpit Shah Architects is built on two levels with beautiful blend of modern and traditional styles. The home has all the elements that is required for a family with small children to live together in harmony with plenty of space to play around on the spacious verandah and beautiful interiors for entertainment.
The attractive facade of the building catches onlookers' eye from the street with its smart color combination of white, blue and red. Beautifully crafted white wrought iron gate welcomes visitors to the family abode of Jaydip Sinh Chavda created with love and care. Every aspect of the building has been thoughtfully designed to bring in natural light and air while protecting the inhabitants from the harsh summer heat of tropical India.
Thoughtful mix of solid colors and patterns give an eclectic touch to this modern living room. Its main area of focus is the false ceiling designed with unique layout of multiple panels that have recessed lights within them to give a colorful glow to the region. Deep sofas against the trendy wall paper have a comfortable air about them with handwoven throws draped casually around the cushions.
Entertainment section of the living room
is enhanced with mood lighting that can be increased or decreased to suit the taste of viewers. Patterns and colors in the region are in sync with each other from the door to backdrop of entertainment unit forming a picture of simplicity. Decor objects of the wall unit have been kept at a minimum to keep the electronic accessories free of clutter.
The designers have given a modern feel to the restroom with combination of plain white and flowery tiles. Stylish sanitary ware and bright lighting make the region feel spacious and airy which is perfect for a family with children and adults that have to rush to school and work each morning.
The advantage of a modular kitchen is that everything is designed perfectly and one does not have to deal with awkward shelf corners and ill-fitted handles. We see a similar arrangement here with stylish cream cabinets and colorful tiles on backsplash. Home owners have made a smart move by keeping the cooktop near the window to allow easy dispersion of smoke and fumes.
Towards the end of our tour we take a last look at the house and stop to admire the wide veranda that tiled with sturdy black and white tiles. The length and width of the veranda that forms a long walkway from entrance gate to the door is ideal for setting up shoe-rack and arranging rows of flowering plants to cover the bare region.
For more inputs on smart interiors do take a quick tour of An Elegant and Cosy apartment in Nashik.