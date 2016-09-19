A Simple home of love in Gandhinagar

The historical town of Gandhinagar named after Mahatma Gandhi has grown rapidly in recent years to a sprawling city of beautiful malls, apartments and bungalows. As the interior sections of the city have large ancestral homes and slightly congested roads, this family decided to build their duplex apartment in an open area with plenty of fresh air.

This cozy little duplex villa designed by Arpit Shah Architects is built on two levels with beautiful blend of modern and traditional styles. The home has all the elements that is required for a family with small children to live together in harmony with plenty of space to play around on the spacious verandah and beautiful interiors for entertainment.