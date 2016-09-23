A Colourful Abode for the Creative Soul

Rainbow colours, wall murals, and splashes of vibrant colour are some of the little things that make up this enchanting artistic abode for the creative soul. Overall, it has a stimulating atmosphere that is lively and cheerful. It is a home that will lift your spirits and inspire you. The architects responsible for this beautiful work of art is none other than VersalProject, based in Simferopol.
In this tour, we will explore the interiors of this beautiful home such as the bedroom, living room, and bathrooms.
We absolutely love how this living room is bursting with energy, from the rainbow-coloured rug to the multi-coloured cushions, thriving indoor garden, and not to forget the large glass panels that allow natural light to fill the space. Last but not least, the trendy couch and elegant furnishings make the colourful outbursts look fashionable rather than childish.
This is the kind of bedroom that can make you melt with hints of sunset colours taking flight in butterfly wings and sultry, silky bedding to sink in. We especially love the butterfly indentations on the wall that have been airbrushed for a dreamy effect. Next, let's have a look at what the rest of the bedroom looks like.
Pictured here we see the foot end of the bed and the other side of the bedroom. The wall is covered with a colourful wall mural depicting vibrant butterflies, which is the same as the wallpaper on the desktop computer. Other than that, the dominant colour is a bright white, giving the bedroom a clean, modern look. Next, let's check out the living room.
This is one of the most unconventional and inspiring study tables we have ever seen! The random splashes of paint in various colours gives the space a laid-back vibe which is visually stimulating yet not overwhelming to the senses. There's also a cute patchwork office chair to match, and plenty of storage space to keep this study area functional and organized.
If there is one place an artist could call home, this would be it. It is the perfect artist's hub—a place for work, dream, play, and, inspiration.
One of the most common space-saving techniques for bedrooms is to invest in a sliding wardrobe door with mirrors. However, times have changed and now we have more options to choose from. For example, the forced perspective sliding wardrobe featured here is an ingenious way of adding depth, space, art, and function to a bedroom.
Creating a cosy corner is actually quite simple. All you need to do is get a soft, fluffy rug and add a few cushions or a bean bag, and you're nearly there! Pictured here, we can see an elevated platform with storage space underneath, which helps to maximize the space in the cosy corner. The exposed brick wall and wooden flooring also helps to add warmth and character to the space.
The most striking thing about this bathroom is the lighting that seems to come out of nowhere, yet illuminates the bathroom with a magical glow that is out of this world. The dark wooden furnishings add the perfect contrast for this bathroom, while the shiny walls enhance the extraordinary glow.
A touch of tradition is always refreshing, especially in highly modern settings. This bathroom is the perfect example of that. The bathtub is composed from golden brown mosaic tiles with beautiful artistic inlays.
It may seem like an unusual way to separate one space from the other, but frosted glass room dividers are actually excellent because they can create segregation with partial visibility. Pictured here we see a lovely forest-inspired frosted glass room divider, which works well to enhance the magical atmosphere of this home.
A sheltered terrace is one way of enjoying some fresh air and outdoor views from the comfort, warmth, and protection of home. Pictured here we see a small sheltered terrace with comfy armchairs and a vibrant bouquet of flowers.
This small kitchen, although hidden away in a dark corner still manages to remain bright thanks to its brilliant eclectic design which employs mirrors. The mirrors have pretty floral motifs on them which impart a lovely reflection, as we can see on the fridge. We also love how the sleek black kitchen cabinets have a striking white lining as definition, while the upper cabinets are white with a metallic silver motif matching the silvery reflections of the mirrors below.
We hope you've enjoyed this tour as much as we have, and taken away something inspirational for your home.