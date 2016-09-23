A Simple but Lavish Home in Chennai

This ultramodern bedroom rivets our attention with the unusual black and white decorative wall installation behind the sleek bed. The mood of this quirky accent is duly matched by the uniquely shaped side tables, which delight with their curvy contours. Dashes of blue on the bedspread and the cushion bring a sense of serenity in this simple but stunning space.

