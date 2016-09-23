A Small Apartment in Ahmedabad Full of Unexpected Ideas

Today, a colourful and quirky home waits for you in the industrialised suburban town of Naroda in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This apartment owned by Dama Mahesh, is a heady mix of sleek and modern designs and vibrant, playful touches. Bold and lively hues like blue, orange, yellow and purple have come together in lavish doses to create a cheerful and happy abode. The furniture is trendy yet comfortable, and arresting patterns make their presence felt on doors, closets, and cabinets for unique visual interest. Credit for this attractive residential creation goes to the talented architects at Arpit Shah Projects OPC Pvt. Ltd.
Colourful candy-like patterns greet you at the entrance door which flaunts a brilliant blue frame with quirky white detailing. For additional security, the owners have opted for a sleek white door with metal grilles in the centre.
Different peppy shades of blue take our breath away in this dazzling living area, with its glorious false ceiling and smooth white floor. The sky blue and beige sectional offers ample seating space, while the leafy patterns on the cushions add dollops of pizzazz. We also love the earthy look of the wall behind the couch, the plush blue rug, and the chic coffee table with its gleaming surfaces and candy-like patterns.
A gorgeously patterned panel holds the TV in the living space, while a royal blue and white unit stands below to address storage needs. We especially love how the familiar candy-like patterns on the drawer of this unit add quirky charm to the space.
Bold, fiery orange couples with glossy white tones in this smart and modular kitchen to create a unique look. Sleek cabinets with minimalistic handles store all kitchen essentials effectively, while tall cupboard doors feature vintage-style prints for a delicious aura.
Bright sunny yellow adorns the walls of this bedroom generously, to create a cheerful and positive environment. The bed stands out owing to its brilliant blue and yellow bedding, and a tall cushioned headboard with layered effect.
This feminine and charming bedroom catches our attention with its arty blend of purples and pinks. The bed features a vibrant bedspread and matching pillows, while the tall headboard is a textured affair in royal purple. Tall closets flank the bed stylishly, and come with mirrored and quirkily patterned doors. Smaller cabinets near the ceiling help in storing things which are occasionally required, while patterned drapes add extra panache to the room.
We are impressed by the manner in which colours and patterns have united cohesively yet uniquely in this apartment for a snazzy and quirky appeal. Hope you are too!