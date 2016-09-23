A Small Apartment in Ahmedabad Full of Unexpected Ideas

This feminine and charming bedroom catches our attention with its arty blend of purples and pinks. The bed features a vibrant bedspread and matching pillows, while the tall headboard is a textured affair in royal purple. Tall closets flank the bed stylishly, and come with mirrored and quirkily patterned doors. Smaller cabinets near the ceiling help in storing things which are occasionally required, while patterned drapes add extra panache to the room.

We are impressed by the manner in which colours and patterns have united cohesively yet uniquely in this apartment for a snazzy and quirky appeal. Hope you are too! For more ideas, take another tour - An Apartment fit for the Lifestyle in Delhi.