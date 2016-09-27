8 Vastu Shastra bedroom tips for a happy married life

Wedding brings several moments of fun and laughter with family and friends. This one day binds two souls in an unbreakable bond that grows stronger as days pass.
Every little arrangement is tracked sincerely, but somewhere around, we forget to the check the Vastu of the newly wed’s bedroom. When we follow so many rituals in a wedding, and all around the year, shouldn't we also follow the scared tips of Vastu?
Our home planners have brought to you some Vastu tips that can bring love and prosperity in your married life.
The wedding is all about some great takes and couples these days spend a fortune in capturing their special moments. Don’t just store these albums in the closet rather pick some beautiful ones and hang it on the eastern wall of the house.
This is a reminder that you were in love and a great relation since the first day you met and this relation is meant for eternity. Technically, the eastern wall of the house is known for spreading positive vibes, so, your photos will bring positive energy.
A couple's bed should be either in southwest or northwest direction of the house. According to Vastu, it helps nurtures love and understanding between the couple. Before you start with the renovation, make sure to get a room in the west, south, or southwest direction. This is the direction where love and romance prevails, making your bond strong.
Not a single beam of light should cross the bed as it is considered inauspicious. These beams of light will hinder your sleep and put negative effects on the couple’s health. Make sure the windows of the house are not letting any light pass over the bed. If it seems unavoidable, place a curtain.
The stress of work in the bedroom is known as a relation spoiler and there is no denying it. Keep your bedroom as much stress free as possible. Although, it is second to impossible these days, yet try to keep your laptops, iPads, chargers, and books in a separate room. Any sort of interruption can be a mood spoiler and you surely don’t want that.
Place the bed in a position so that you head is in the south direction. Further, you should look for colors like blue, pink, yellow, and orange.
Colors like dark brown, gray, black, and cream should be avoided because they have a tendency to make the room look duller. Also, you have to make sure there is no mirror placed in front of the bed, since according to vastu, it can be bad for your health.
Wood is known to emit warm energy. On the other hand, the metal beds emit cold energy. Choose wooden beds for a warm and cosiness in your bedroom.
Instead of an artificial flower, look for fresh ones. Not only will they add fragrance to the room but will also eliminate the bad odor from your room, making the atmosphere pleasant.
A couple’s bedroom is incomplete without fancy lamp shades. Not only do they bring sensuousness to the room, but will also add an aesthetic appeal. Green and blue shades are believed to elevate one's mood. So, make sure you have one in your bedroom.
