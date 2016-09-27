Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 Vastu Shastra bedroom tips for a happy married life

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Bedroom Interiors , Preetham Interior Designer Preetham Interior Designer Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Wedding brings several moments of fun and laughter with family and friends. This one day binds two souls in an unbreakable bond that grows stronger as days pass.

Every little arrangement is tracked sincerely, but somewhere around, we forget to the check the Vastu of the newly wed’s bedroom. When we follow so many rituals in a wedding, and all around the year, shouldn't we also follow the scared tips of Vastu?

Our home planners have brought to you some Vastu tips that can bring love and prosperity in your married life. 

Wedding Photos

Bed Designed with some unique style. EDIPT Designs Modern style bedroom Green Furniture,Building,Comfort,Wood,Lamp,House,Interior design,Living room,Picture frame,Pillow
EDIPT Designs

Bed Designed with some unique style.

EDIPT Designs
EDIPT Designs
EDIPT Designs

The wedding is all about some great takes and couples these days spend a fortune in capturing their special moments. Don’t just store these albums in the closet rather pick some beautiful ones and hang it on the eastern wall of the house. 

This is a reminder that you were in love and a great relation since the first day you met and this relation is meant for eternity. Technically, the eastern wall of the house is known for spreading positive vibes, so, your photos will bring positive energy.

Bedroom direction

Уютная спальня в восточном стиле, Nada-Design Студия дизайна. Nada-Design Студия дизайна. Asian style bedroom
Nada-Design Студия дизайна.

Nada-Design Студия дизайна.
Nada-Design Студия дизайна.
Nada-Design Студия дизайна.

A couple's bed should be either in southwest or northwest direction of the house. According to Vastu, it helps nurtures love and understanding between the couple. Before you start with the renovation, make sure to get a room in the west, south, or southwest direction. This is the direction where love and romance prevails, making your bond strong.

​Any light beam should not cross over the bed

Residential - Agarwal, Nestopia Nestopia Modern style bedroom Amber/Gold bedroom
Nestopia

Residential—Agarwal

Nestopia
Nestopia
Nestopia

Not a single beam of light should cross the bed as it is considered inauspicious. These beams of light will hinder your sleep and put negative effects on the couple’s health. Make sure the windows of the house are not letting any light pass over the bed. If it seems unavoidable, place a curtain.

​Avoid Work Related Things

Bedroom Nuvo Designs BedroomAccessories & decoration Plywood Beige
Nuvo Designs

Bedroom

Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs

The stress of work in the bedroom is known as a relation spoiler and there is no denying it. Keep your bedroom as much stress free as possible. Although, it is second to impossible these days, yet try to keep your laptops, iPads, chargers, and books in a separate room.  Any sort of interruption can be a mood spoiler and you surely don’t want that.

​Head should be in the south direction

Дом из сруба, Ново-Рижское шоссе, Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной Rustic style bedroom
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной

Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной

Place the bed in a position so that you head is in the south direction. Further, you should look for colors like blue, pink, yellow, and orange. 

Colors like dark brown, gray, black, and cream should be avoided because they have a tendency to make the room look duller. Also, you have to make sure there is no mirror placed in front of the bed, since according to vastu, it can be bad for your health.

Use wooden beds

Bedroom Interiors -Khanna residence Preetham Interior Designer Modern style bedroom
Preetham Interior Designer

Bedroom Interiors -Khanna residence

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

Wood is known to emit warm energy. On the other hand, the metal beds emit cold energy. Choose wooden beds for a warm and cosiness in your bedroom.


​Add Fresh Flowers

Bedroom - details homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

Bedroom—details

homify
homify
homify

Instead of an artificial flower, look for fresh ones. Not only will they add fragrance to the room but will also eliminate the bad odor from your room, making the atmosphere pleasant.

​Use Blue and Green Lamps

Bedroom Temza design and build BedroomLighting
Temza design and build

Bedroom

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

A couple’s bedroom is incomplete without fancy lamp shades. Not only do they bring sensuousness to the room, but will also add an aesthetic appeal. Green and blue shades are believed to elevate one's mood. So, make sure you have one in your bedroom.

For more such exciting home ideas, click here.

Interesting Origami house in Bangalore
Which of these vastu shastra tips do you already implement in your bedroom?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks