20 stairs designs ideal for homes with limited space

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Oficinas ECC, ARKOT arquitectura + construcción ARKOT arquitectura + construcción Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
When you have a lack of space in your house, the very first space where you can reduce the architectural element include walls or divisions to get more inches for a living. However, there are several elements that cannot sustain without them, especially when the house has been divided into two floors. One of such elements are stairs. In order to ensure that your stairs are not accommodating much space into your house, that otherwise could have been functional, we have brought this parade of images that display some narrow, very narrow and small stairs. 

These designs have been proposed by professionals that are registered with Homify and you can choose and contact the preferred professional that can help you design and build your dream ladders in your ideal yet limited space.  

1. Metal Staircases blended with Bookseller and Vertical Garden.

Apartamento Privado (Duplex) Zona do Lumiar/Lisboa - Portugal, LC Vertical Gardens LC Vertical Gardens Modern garden
LC Vertical Gardens

LC Vertical Gardens
LC Vertical Gardens
LC Vertical Gardens

Undoubtedly, space has been spent well by integrating three elements from different zones into one: Metal staircases, green plantation on side and the eternal world of books.

2. An Imperceptible Ladder that is larger than what it appears to be

Oficinas ECC, ARKOT arquitectura + construcción ARKOT arquitectura + construcción Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción

ARKOT arquitectura + construcción
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción

We are stunned by this idea of steep, hanging kind of stairs that are sophisticated and well equipped.

3. The stairs right for multiple heights or floors

Casa das riscas brancas, GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
GAAPE—ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA

GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA
GAAPE—ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA
GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA

Having more than one floor to climb up but less space? Try this brilliant idea that also works as a decorative element.

4. Exterior Stairs made out of modern Metal and simple Handrails

Casa #20, RUE RUE Classic style garden
RUE

RUE
RUE
RUE

Keep stairs out of your house and let the living area be clean and unmessy! Use durable metal for long lasting results. 

5. Coiled- Using multicolored elements to highlight the treads

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Iron/Steel Black
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

A Snake coiled kind of ladder is a hit amongst the urban and modern living families that have small living area but functional requirements.

6. A party without banister to give the feeling of space and the second with handrails for Safety

Casa Alborada, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

Let the safe heights remain unbarred and free of any handrails and banisters to make it look large but do not forget the safety when it comes to further heights.


7. Futuristic Structures in Silver Shine and Glass Wall

Einfamilienhaus im Filstal, Schiller Architektur BDA Schiller Architektur BDA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Schiller Architektur BDA

Schiller Architektur BDA
Schiller Architektur BDA
Schiller Architektur BDA

The robot and mechanically inspired design of stairs creating a spacious feel due to huge gaps in between the steps.

8. Perfectly Adapted for a small and congested corner of the House

OASE IN DER STADT, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Why keep it simple straight and boring when you can add some curves and adjust it in a small space.

9. Hidden within the Ceiling kind of Stairs to climb the terrace

Çatı merdivenleri, Sena Mimarlık Akustik San. tic. Sena Mimarlık Akustik San. tic. Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Sena Mimarlık Akustik San. tic.

Sena Mimarlık Akustik San. tic.
Sena Mimarlık Akustik San. tic.
Sena Mimarlık Akustik San. tic.

Get away with all the fuss and problems by adopting folding stairs and hiding them within the ceiling.

10. Narrow and Wide with Balusters or Glass Walls for safety

Altbau mit modernem Anbau in Königstein/Ts., raumatmosphäre pantanella raumatmosphäre pantanella Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
raumatmosphäre pantanella

raumatmosphäre pantanella
raumatmosphäre pantanella
raumatmosphäre pantanella

Who said it is necessary to keep the width of the stairs more than 0.5 meters? Keep it as wide and narrow as this one.

11. An inclination that speaks for volume

Renovierung eines Wohnhauses in Hanau, Hohe Tanne, Architektur Sommerkamp Architektur Sommerkamp Corridor, hallway & stairs
Architektur Sommerkamp

Architektur Sommerkamp
Architektur Sommerkamp
Architektur Sommerkamp

Get the higher stairs covered with string handrails and the rest be free of any shade and covers. 

12. Simple and Practical wooden ladder of traditional style

Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Backraum Architektur

Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur

The traditional styled wooden ladders come without saying.

13. Wooden and Comfortable Climb up stairs in contrasting shades

rehabilitación casa en Barcelona, GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[® GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[® Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®

GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®
GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®
GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®

Walk up straight through these wooden narrow stairs passing through white serene walls.

14. Minimal and Ultramodern ladder for single living apartment

escalier en acier , metal brut metal brut Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
metal brut

metal brut
metal brut
metal brut

Do some practice of handling and walking up through these minimal designed stairs. 

15. Shallow and Semi Solid stairs

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Semi-solid stair design where the above portion lets you walk up and down while the lower part lets you store your lamps, tables or books.

16. Discreetly Hidden behind a Room divider wall

CAN VALLS, munarq munarq Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
munarq

munarq
munarq
munarq

Discreet and hidden stairs beneath this room divider is a great idea for your home.

17. Multi utility Stairs

Objet élevé, Studio Mieke Meijer Studio Mieke Meijer Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Studio Mieke Meijer

Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer

Multiutility stairs that serve as stairs as well as desk and bench will be a good idea for Bachelor's house.

18. Wood and Cement stairs having two sections in between to change the direction of movement

homify Stairs Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

This one just fits in the corner witouut you even noticing it.

19. Spiral Metal and Glass Wonder- For homes that demand sophistication and class

SCALE IN VETRO, NORD SCALE NORD SCALE Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
NORD SCALE

NORD SCALE
NORD SCALE
NORD SCALE

Similar Read: How to use the space under the stairs—9 fantastic ideas!

20. Creative and Fun space with proper handrails and security

Flur , uniQ uniQ Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
uniQ

uniQ
uniQ
uniQ

Especially for those houses that have kids!

A Simple Home in Vadodara Made for a Happy Life
Which one amused most?


