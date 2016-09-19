20 stairs designs ideal for homes with limited space

When you have a lack of space in your house, the very first space where you can reduce the architectural element include walls or divisions to get more inches for a living. However, there are several elements that cannot sustain without them, especially when the house has been divided into two floors. One of such elements are stairs. In order to ensure that your stairs are not accommodating much space into your house, that otherwise could have been functional, we have brought this parade of images that display some narrow, very narrow and small stairs.

These designs have been proposed by professionals that are registered with Homify and you can choose and contact the preferred professional that can help you design and build your dream ladders in your ideal yet limited space.