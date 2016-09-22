An Opulent Home Full of Vintage Charm

We are greeted by an explosion of colours in the pretty kid’s room. Pinks, purples, greens and random doses of other hues join hands to make this a cheery and imaginative space. The window seat is a cosy affair with plush cushions and a potted flowering plant for decor. And a sleek niche on its right houses the comfy bed. The study station with its vintage white furniture is enticing and has ample provision to arrange books and toys. A charming chandelier presides quaintly over the setting, while some vibrant artworks add spice to the room.

