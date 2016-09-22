A Simple but Modern Apartment in Ahmedabad

Welcome to Mr. N. B. Shah’s home in Ahmedabad, the largest city and business hub in Gujarat. Designed by the architects at Arpit Shah Projects OPC Pvt. Ltd., this abode offers sleek designs and comfy textures to cater to an upwardly mobile lifestyle. Pops of vibrant hues appear here and there for a playful and lively ambiance, while pretty artworks take care of the aesthetic aspect. Smooth surfaces, decorative wall panels, quirky closets, and exciting patterns make this residence inviting and charming.
The plush blue sectional in the living space offers sufficient space for cosy seating, while cushions in a darker shade of blue offer cool contrast. Neat white tiles on the floor and the glossy, trendy coffee table bring elegance and pizzazz to the space. And we simply love the touch of royal blue in the artwork depicting a pair of Chinese dragons.
A simple dining table accompanied by modish chairs with quirky backs makes the dining area a smart and functional affair. The strip of blue on the false ceiling and the painting of racing horses add artistic and contemporary touches here.
A glossy black countertop joins hands with sleek black and white cabinets in this kitchen for a snazzy look and feel. The geometric detailing on one of the sliding panels beside the gleaming fridge is a unique style statement for this space. And the sleek handles contribute to the contemporary ambiance of the kitchen too.
The peppy green bedspread and pillows of this bedroom flaunts vibrant prints in white, yellow and red for a lively atmosphere. The headboard is a customised, curvy affair is smooth and dark engineered wood, and the concealed lighting along the false ceiling adds oodles of romanticism to this space.
The closet in another bedroom caught our eye with its stylish dashes of sunny yellow and trendy handles. The gleaming storage unit holds a wooden drawer and niche in the middle to house a traditional prayer nook which holds deities. Ornately crafted from light-hued wood, this prayer nook features pretty “jali” work on its doors, and is an ethnic touch for the home.
The beautiful leafy patterns in green and yellow on the tiles of the feature wall in this bathroom make for a nature-friendly vibe here. These tiles add pizzazz to the compact but smart space, while trendy niches above the WC help in organising toiletries.
Interesting patterns, colours and elegant designs come together in this Ahmedabad home for a visual impact that inspires.