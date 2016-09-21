7 of the world's craziest houses

Have you ever dreamed of living in a house so unique that it looked like it belonged in a fairy tale or a science fiction novel? Believe or not, such houses do exist. In this ideabook, we’ve picked 7 of the weirdest houses from around the world just for you. From living in a shoe to a spaceship, the concepts will amaze you.
Cote d’Azur near Cannes is where this bubble-shaped surreal home designed by architect Antii Lovag is located. Palais Bulles, or Bubble Palace, comprises rooms of different sizes with vaulted ceilings and bubble shaped windows. The futuristic 28-room home, which once belonged to designer Pierre Cardin, is now on the market.
If you are familiar with the popular English nursery rhyme ‘There was an old woman who lived in her shoe’, this home will remind you of it. It was originally constructed in 1948 as a part of a publicity stunt by entrepreneur Mahlon Haines, who was known as the Shoe Wizard. He commissioned an architect to build a house to resemble his old work boots. Subsequently, the shoe-shaped house in Pennsylvania, USA was converted into a hotel. Today, visitors can take guided tours through the building.
Set against the backdrop of Skamania Country in Washington, the Cinder Cone project consists of not one but two tree houses that are linked together by an inclined climbing course – a skater’s dream. That’s not all this unusual project, built by photographer and filmmaker Foster Huntington, and his friends, has to offer! A giant skate bowl and fire-heated hot tubs make this a perfect retreat.
No! Your screen hasn’t flipped over. This house is called the upside down house for a reason! A part of the animal park Tierpark Gettorf—an attraction of Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, the 40-ton concrete structure was built upright and then lifted and turned upside down with the help of two heavy duty cranes. How’s that for crazy?!
What do you do, when a bus becomes too old to carry passengers? If you are in the Honduras, you might consider upcycling it to convert it into a cosy home like this one. The old chassis converts into a one-of-a-kind living room, complete with windows on all sides.
Another upcycled creation, this structure is a part of a luxury hotel in San Jose. This is one airplane in which you not only can walk into the cockpit without permission but also sleep in it overnight. It’s a memorable way to enjoy a holiday in the forests of Costa Rica.
Futuro House is a project designed in 1968 by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen. It was built as a prototype of a house of the future, but surprisingly, the small space-shuttle design gained popularity because of its space-saving features. Built from plastic and providing the convenience of a portable build-your-own home design in total around 22 of these habitable flying saucers were sold. One still stands in the former amusement park Spreepark in Berlin Plänterwald.
