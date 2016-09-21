7 of the world's craziest houses

Futuro House is a project designed in 1968 by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen. It was built as a prototype of a house of the future, but surprisingly, the small space-shuttle design gained popularity because of its space-saving features. Built from plastic and providing the convenience of a portable build-your-own home design in total around 22 of these habitable flying saucers were sold. One still stands in the former amusement park Spreepark in Berlin Plänterwald.

