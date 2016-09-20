An Old Studio Apartment Gets a Modern Look!

You can't teach an old dog new tricks, but you can definitely give an old apartment an update which will make him look 40 years younger! Today's before and after tour is a perfect example of that. It demonstrates the talent and the tactful design of VersalProject, architects based in Simferopol. The small studio apartment was a crumbling mess when it met the team of professionals, but their magic touch transformed the ugly old toad into Prince Charming. Thankfully, Prince Charming is not just all looks, he's really practical too. He might not be the biggest, but at least now he can make the most of what he has.
Join us on this tour and let us walk you through the before and after story of this magical transformation of a small studio apartment. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's explore shall we?
Here we see a crumbling mess of concrete where the opening to the main hall is. The dividing wall was severely damaged, and the place was basically inhabitable. Even the homeless wouldn't want to live in this concrete hell. Next, let's take a look at the condition of the toilet.
This is what the small studio apartment looked like before the wizardry was performed. Pictured here we see the front door leading out of the apartment and what's left of the horrendously outdated and mismatched wallpaper and flooring. The kind of pattern overload we see here may have been cool in the 60's, but in this day and age, it's a disaster. Let's have a closer look at what our experts had to work with…
If there was such a thing as a doomsday toilet, this would be it. It's almost ironic how the toilet bowl stands there giving the place a name as all else crumbles around it. However, things are about to change, and you have to see it to believe it.
What a transformation! It's almost too good to be true. The bathroom now looks like it's in a surreal twilight zone with its brilliant lighting and calming colour scheme. The wooden decks on the floor and the wooden furnishings add warmth to the cool colours that dominate this bathroom. It's a handsome bathroom with a space-saving layout and storage design.
Pictured here we see the main front door again, but this time it's unrecognizable! The classy black and white posters on the wall and the matching sleek metallic pendant lamp are the first hints of fashionable design in this apartment. Don't worry, there's more to come in the following images.
This home in a nutshell, is basically a compact living space with aesthetic quality and a functional space-saving design. Pictured here we can roughly see the layout of the apartment and where each area is located. There is a living room in front, a kitchen at the back, and a compact bedroom in the corner. The best part is it doesn't look overcrowded, thanks to the tactful design skills of VersalProject.
From this viewpoint, we get a closer look at the kitchen. As you can see, the kitchen walls are covered with wood paneling, segregating it from the rest of the house and also creating a cosy atmosphere. The tiny kitchen has an excellent layout which allows you to have everything you need within arm's reach.
For more inspiration, have a look at compact kitchen designs here on homify.
This image illustrates the sheer brilliance of the space-saving design of this small apartment. As you can see, the bed is multi-functional and serves as a storage unit as well, while a compact study area occupies the dividing wall right next to the sleeping area.
This image gives us a rough idea of the seating options available in the social area. In the kitchen we have a small square wooden table accompanied by four white plastic chairs, while in the living room there is a comfy grey couch. Next, let's have a closer look at the living room area.
Finally, we end the this tour with this bright living room which allows plenty of natural light in through its large windows and sheer white curtains. The fluffy white rug on the floor adds softness to the hard wooden floor, and together with the grey couch, it creates a coordinating duo to match the grey and white drapery.
We hope you've enjoyed this home renovation project as much as we have. For more home tips, inpsiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at a lovely modern home in Delhi.