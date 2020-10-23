8 easy Vastu Shastra tips for your kitchen

The kitchen is an integral part of any Indian house, a place which is the source of our day long energy. To enhance the aura of the kitchen the science of Vastu cannot be overlooked.

Every little appliance that you place in your kitchen has some or the other importance and if it is placed according to the Vastu, positive vibes are sure to prevail.

The doors, windows, gas cylinder, gadgets, refrigerator, as well as the sink, all of it should be placed in accordance to Vastu, but not all of us have the idea of what is that exact placement.

To help you make some small yet significant changes while maintaining the decor in your house, here we have a brief guide for you: