Lovely apartment of enchanting hues in Mumbai

Decorating a home when one is wealthy is easy as there are no budgets and the best items can be purchased from anywhere around the globe to make it special. Under these circumstances it is easy for a home to become ostentatious and a showcase of grandeur instead of having the warmth of a family abode. In this ideabook, we take you on the tour of a luxurious apartment in bustling Mumbai decorated by Zero 9 Architects, which showcases an elegant combination of modern and traditional styles with a touch of opulence. Wide variety of natural materials like glass, natural stone and wood along with decor items like furniture, tiles and panels have been combined to make this contemporary home. It is blessed with latest electronic and electrical gadgets that enhance the life of its residents and makes it a delightful place to spend time with friends and family.
The living area designed with an eclectic mixture of neutral and dark tones is a picture of elegant design, Flanked by artistic wall cladding on one side and glass doors on the other that open out to a balcony of colorful vistas, the region flows into a spacious dining region. To give an edgy fillip to the room, it has been fitted with unique lighting system that can change colors to fit the mood and can be controlled by a simple iPad. Smart lights concealed within the furniture form a synchronized environment within the room with the unusually designed chandelier.
This Mediterranean style kitchen is smartly designed without to accommodate every essential gadget without restricting movement and also letting in ample natural light. Lovely indigo blue and white tiles form a beautiful partnership with white cabinets and kitchen appliances to keep the region bright and full of energy. Pretty potted plants next to the window add to the cheerful atmosphere in the kitchen making it a delightful place to cook up a storm.
The dining region is a private section though structurally a part of the unified living area with colorful false ceiling and conceled lights. Stylish chandelier holds its own within the purple surroundings and shines like a new moon amidst clouds. Set of urbane square table and trendy low chairs that comfort without dominating the atmosphere are perfect for the region. Floating cabinet beside the table serves as storage area to keep objects both inside and above it.
A growing teenager likes nothing better than calm surroundings that provide ample space for sleep and study. This spacious bedroom with earthy wood floor is dressed in pastel hues and divided into two sections for sleep and study that also serves as a region to spend time with friends. The child also has a private bathroom attached to the bedroom with large mirror framed in carved wood.
This spacious bedroom decorated in soothing tones of green and white has classic elements like decorative curtains and eye catching bedside vases that emphasize its classic style. The room may have neutral background but the jeweled patterns on bed linen and elegant artifacts on the shelf along with charming wallpaper above the headrest make up for the lack of color in the Asian style bedroom.
This lavishly designed bedroom has a colorful foreground comprising of royal purple bed linen that adds beauty to its textured walls. As the master master bedroom has been created by combining two rooms, the sleeping quarters are separated from the rest of the room with a glass partition etched with colorful motifs. Golden textured wallpaper and quirky ceiling fan are perfect bedroom accessories that add glamor to the region.
The master bedroom is attached to an adjoining bathroom decorated with timber walls and embossed with classy leaf pattern. Elegant shower area with mirror doors stands apart from the wash area making the rest of the bathroom appear wide and deceptively spacious.
To make the house truly special, decorators Zero 9 have connected it to the outside world in an equally stunning manner with this timber floor balcony hemmed in by glass and metal. The beautiful balcony provides a breathtaking view of the Mumbai skyline and is a perfect place for relaxation with decor comprising of potted plants and cute toadstools.
