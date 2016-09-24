6 Stunning bedrooms with false ceilings

For those who are looking forward to offering an attractive and special touch to the room, the drywall ceiling is the best option. The shapes and figures given by false ceilings have an impressive aesthetic ,that is just magical.
Exploring some of the beautiful houses, we have taken out 6 spectacular false ceilings in bedrooms.
If you want to stick to the conventional style of home décor, go for a rectangular shaped false ceiling. This is a great decision to enlighten the house with warmth and sophistication. Doing it will make the room stand by the edge, wall, as well as the surroundings.
The false ceiling here does away with the boring lighting and offers magnificent brightness to the entire space. In the end, we can’t stop appreciating the lamps hanging by the side of the bed. They give a big, bold, and beautiful statement to the master bedroom.
Maintain a beautiful equation between the roof design and luminaries that blend beautifully. The room is given variant themes in one go. When you do such an experiment, make sure you are aware of the size and shape of the element being placed. The room in this photo displays a big photo of a car that has been illuminated by the corners.
Analyze the shape of your bedroom and try to give a dramatic design to your space that dazzles with better lighting.
Know the size of your bedroom and its dimensions, by doing so, you will really know what you need to add and what to avoid. The bedroom in this picture has been beautifully enlightened with a false ceiling that is covered in a light cream palette. Every corner of the room is lighted with twinkling lights, keeping the modern charm live.
For a delicate finish and better appearance, there cannot be a better example than this. Just a bit of artwork and you can do away with the boring layout. The room is filled with white lights and even the colors have been kept subtle. The rugged carpet add extra charm to the room, completing the entire look of the house.
How about a circular ceiling? The bedroom here shows the most captivating example of a circular ceiling. The designers of the home have created an impressive sense of depth; you can compare it to one of the Roman domes. Lighting produces a magnetic environment on the roof and creates a deeper look than it really is.
Nothing can be better than false ceilings when it comes to creating different overhead shapes. It is just fantastic to have such an extended shape that flashes over the bed. This is just one example, but you can surely add other roof designs and luminaries to decorate it according to your personal taste.