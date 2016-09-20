Modern 770 sqft Apartment in a Myriad of Colours

Colours play a significant role in our lives. They have the power to lift our spirits, calm us down or even make us feel more energetic. Inside our homes too, we like to use colour on the walls, floors and furnishings to set the mood in a room, but usually, it’s a single colour that takes predominance.

Very rarely do we come across a home that carries off a multi-coloured palette to perfection. Today, we take you on a virtual tour of a modern Ukrainian apartment designed by Polygon Arch&Des that uses a mix of bright and pastel shades to create a memorable home.