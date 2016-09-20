Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern 770 sqft Apartment in a Myriad of Colours

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist living room Green
Loading admin actions …

Colours play a significant role in our lives. They have the power to lift our spirits, calm us down or even make us feel more energetic. Inside our homes too, we like to use colour on the walls, floors and furnishings to set the mood in a room, but usually, it’s a single colour that takes predominance.

Very rarely do we come across a home that carries off a multi-coloured palette to perfection. Today, we take you on a virtual tour of a modern Ukrainian apartment designed by Polygon Arch&Des that uses a mix of bright and pastel shades to create a memorable home.

​Rainbow living

Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist living room Green
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

With a mix of colours, the living room has an eclectic feel. It uses darker and brighter shades on the soft furnishings, while the white background walls have pastel prints in geometric patterns as well as planks in subtle shades of white, blue and brown. With the colours running through it, the open living room effortlessly pulls off a warm and cosy look.

Printed kitchen

Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist kitchen
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

The modern kitchen has a base of white and light wood on the cabinetry and counters, but the yellow cabinets above the refrigerator and sink break the monotony and add a cheerful feel, while the interspersing of a few geometric printed tiles in the midst of the white hexagonal tile backsplash adds a decorative element.

​Sunny dining

Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

In contrast, the dining area uses bold and bright sunshine yellow on the stools, setting it apart from the living room and kitchen in the open-plan layout. However, the splash of yellow on a cushion in the living room as well as a section in the kitchen carries through the colour, adding synergy to the space.

​Calm amidst the chaos

Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist study/office
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

The home office uses soothing shades of pastel green and blue on the walls to create a tranquil setting that’s perfect for calming down in the midst of a stressful workday. Clever open shelving acts as a partition that separates it from the kid’s zone.

​Cosy kid’s corner

Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist study/office
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

The open layout between the home office and the kid’s room has a curtain that can be drawn to provide privacy. It carries through the soothing green and blue colour scheme with brightness added by cushions on the sofa as well as toys. A hanging mobile over the cot adds a cosy touch.

​Bed in the garden

Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist bedroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

The master bedroom has a garden-like setting with a silhouetted-bird-and-foliage printed wall paper on one of the walls and a messy-but-artsy splash of blue, green and yellow wall art above the headboard. Floating shelves help to retain an airy feel in the room.


​Relaxing bath

Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

The soothing blue colour scheme in the small bath creates the perfect tone for relaxing in the tub. A bright blue mosaic tiled wall above the bath tub, blue pull-out drawers at the bottom of the countertop basin as well as baby blue tones on the geometric patterned floor tiles pull together a refreshing ambiance.

​Refreshing outdoors, indoors

Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

The final area that we visit today is the balcony with the view, located off the master bedroom and the home office. Instead of keeping it open, the use of sliding glass windows to enclose the area keeps it bright and airy, without having to worry about the natural elements. The all-weather balcony has a cosy work corner with a countertop and storage shelves.  A window box with greenery and the wooden flooring introduce natural elements.

Now, isn’t this colourful apartment a breath of fresh air compared to the plain modern ones that we see? For another bright home see A Fun, Bright and Classy Home Full of Excitement.

Which of the colourful rooms is your favourite? Comment and let us know what you would copy in your home.


