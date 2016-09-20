Modern 770 sqft Apartment in a Myriad of Colours

Colours play a significant role in our lives. They have the power to lift our spirits, calm us down or even make us feel more energetic. Inside our homes too, we like to use colour on the walls, floors and furnishings to set the mood in a room, but usually, it’s a single colour that takes predominance.
Very rarely do we come across a home that carries off a multi-coloured palette to perfection. Today, we take you on a virtual tour of a modern Ukrainian apartment designed by Polygon Arch&Des that uses a mix of bright and pastel shades to create a memorable home.
With a mix of colours, the living room has an eclectic feel. It uses darker and brighter shades on the soft furnishings, while the white background walls have pastel prints in geometric patterns as well as planks in subtle shades of white, blue and brown. With the colours running through it, the open living room effortlessly pulls off a warm and cosy look.
The modern kitchen has a base of white and light wood on the cabinetry and counters, but the yellow cabinets above the refrigerator and sink break the monotony and add a cheerful feel, while the interspersing of a few geometric printed tiles in the midst of the white hexagonal tile backsplash adds a decorative element.
In contrast, the dining area uses bold and bright sunshine yellow on the stools, setting it apart from the living room and kitchen in the open-plan layout. However, the splash of yellow on a cushion in the living room as well as a section in the kitchen carries through the colour, adding synergy to the space.
The home office uses soothing shades of pastel green and blue on the walls to create a tranquil setting that’s perfect for calming down in the midst of a stressful workday. Clever open shelving acts as a partition that separates it from the kid’s zone.
The open layout between the home office and the kid’s room has a curtain that can be drawn to provide privacy. It carries through the soothing green and blue colour scheme with brightness added by cushions on the sofa as well as toys. A hanging mobile over the cot adds a cosy touch.
The master bedroom has a garden-like setting with a silhouetted-bird-and-foliage printed wall paper on one of the walls and a messy-but-artsy splash of blue, green and yellow wall art above the headboard. Floating shelves help to retain an airy feel in the room.
The soothing blue colour scheme in the small bath creates the perfect tone for relaxing in the tub. A bright blue mosaic tiled wall above the bath tub, blue pull-out drawers at the bottom of the countertop basin as well as baby blue tones on the geometric patterned floor tiles pull together a refreshing ambiance.
The final area that we visit today is the balcony with the view, located off the master bedroom and the home office. Instead of keeping it open, the use of sliding glass windows to enclose the area keeps it bright and airy, without having to worry about the natural elements. The all-weather balcony has a cosy work corner with a countertop and storage shelves. A window box with greenery and the wooden flooring introduce natural elements.
Now, isn’t this colourful apartment a breath of fresh air compared to the plain modern ones that we see? For another bright home see A Fun, Bright and Classy Home Full of Excitement.