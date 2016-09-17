12 Irresistible Kitchens for Inspiration

We all want to furnish our kitchen with the best of equipment and style, without having to burn a hole in our pocket, but it almost seems too good to be true. Well, we are here to tell you that it is in fact possible.
Here are some of the best works by our architects to get a customised kitchen space. So, get inspired and get going!
To give a new look to your kitchen well in budget the idea is to pick bright colours. Pair them up with neutral colours on the walls or the cabinets to balance out the contrast. You may also add brightly coloured kitchen accessories and reserve neutral or pastel shades for the walls and the cabinets.
A multicolour slab gives exclusivity to the kitchen with the cherry coloured background in turn adding the vibrancy. Just change your kitchen slab and its background and you are good to go without denting your bank account.
A spray of bright colour on a drawer or just a strip on the cabinet or slab is all you need to give a fresh look to your kitchen. You may also play with the depths of open shelves, cabinets, and furniture in your kitchen to give it the full-vacuum effect.
Adding natural wood to your kitchen space always gives depth to the surrounding. Quite economic and pocket friendly, natural wood is an excellent pick in terms of kitchen table, shelf or a small coffee table.
We often do not give adequate attention to the tiny aspects when renovating a kitchen like the cabinet handles, and switchboards. Replace stylish handles for cabinets with something innovative like and add creativity to your kitchen.
Try adding pastel shades to your kitchen with white furniture and the very basic natural wood colour. Two colour theme is not only pocket friendly but also makes the kitchen area look spacious.
Refurbish the kitchen using old or used items like champagne or wine bottles for lighting or the old crockery plates as wall decor. Even though you do not change the wall paints, just changing the decor in your kitchen will bring freshness.
Makeover your kitchen with open cabinets to bring a fresher and spacious perspective. Just remove the doors of the existing cabinets to keep it open throughout and it’s done.
You can reduce the cost of renovating with adding open shelves in your kitchen. Add these on the wall above the burner instead of cabinets.
Furnish the kitchen space with hooks for all the utensils and pots used frequently. Not only would you consume less space for cabinets but also reduce the cost significantly.
You can add space under the furniture in your kitchen and utilize it to keep the extra items like cooking books, or less used utensils. Keep the wooden structures open in your kitchen at the base to make use of every inch.
If you want to give your kitchen an elegant and presentable look, pick the evergreen black and white theme.
