12 Irresistible Kitchens for Inspiration

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Скандинавское кружево, Artichok Design Artichok Design Scandinavian style kitchen
We all want to furnish our kitchen with the best of equipment and style, without having to burn a hole in our pocket, but it almost seems too good to be true. Well, we are here to tell you that it is in fact possible. 

Here are some of the best works by our architects to get a customised kitchen space. So, get inspired and get going!

Contrast adds brightness

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

To give a new look to your kitchen well in budget the idea is to pick bright colours. Pair them up with neutral colours on the walls or the cabinets to balance out the contrast. You may also add brightly coloured kitchen accessories and reserve neutral or pastel shades for the walls and the cabinets.

The colourful kitchen slab

homify Eclectic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A multicolour slab gives exclusivity to the kitchen with the cherry coloured background in turn adding the vibrancy. Just change your kitchen slab and its background and you are good to go without denting your bank account.

Keep it simple

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

A spray of bright colour on a drawer or just a strip on the cabinet or slab is all you need to give a fresh look to your kitchen. You may also play with the depths of open shelves, cabinets, and furniture in your kitchen to give it the full-vacuum effect.

Smell natural wood

Soggiorno di stile con cucina a vista per un piccolo budget, Easy Relooking Easy Relooking Modern living room Wood Grey
Easy Relooking

Easy Relooking
Easy Relooking
Easy Relooking

Adding natural wood to your kitchen space always gives depth to the surrounding. Quite economic and pocket friendly, natural wood is an excellent pick in terms of kitchen table, shelf or a small coffee table.

Heed the details

homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

We often do not give adequate attention to the tiny aspects when renovating a kitchen like the cabinet handles, and switchboards. Replace stylish handles for cabinets with something innovative like and add creativity to your kitchen.

​Play with white

homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Try adding pastel shades to your kitchen with white furniture and the very basic natural wood colour. Two colour theme is not only pocket friendly but also makes the kitchen area look spacious.


The industrial style

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Refurbish the kitchen using old or used items like champagne or wine bottles for lighting or the old crockery plates as wall decor.  Even though you do not change the wall paints, just changing the decor in your kitchen will bring freshness.

​Open cabinets for kitchen

Скандинавское кружево, Artichok Design Artichok Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Artichok Design

Artichok Design
Artichok Design
Artichok Design

Makeover your kitchen with open cabinets to bring a fresher and spacious perspective.  Just remove the doors of the existing cabinets to keep it open throughout and it’s done.

Open Shelves

Self Interior_ 스튜디오 , 바라다봄 스튜디오 바라다봄 스튜디오 Scandinavian style kitchen
바라다봄 스튜디오

바라다봄 스튜디오
바라다봄 스튜디오
바라다봄 스튜디오

You can reduce the cost of renovating with adding open shelves in your kitchen. Add these on the wall above the burner instead of cabinets.

Pick hooks over shelves

D`s HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Scandinavian style kitchen
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

Furnish the kitchen space with hooks for all the utensils and pots used frequently. Not only would you consume less space for cabinets but also reduce the cost significantly.

Make space under the furniture

BILBOHOMES, Hiruki studio Hiruki studio Industrial style kitchen
Hiruki studio

Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio

You can add space under the furniture in your kitchen and utilize it to keep the extra items like cooking books, or less used utensils. Keep the wooden structures open in your kitchen at the base to make use of every inch.

​The safe B/W combination

PICCOLO BUDGET GRANDE RISULTATO, sistemarredi di anna cavezzali sistemarredi di anna cavezzali
sistemarredi di anna cavezzali

sistemarredi di anna cavezzali
sistemarredi di anna cavezzali
sistemarredi di anna cavezzali

If you want to give your kitchen an elegant and presentable look, pick the evergreen black and white theme.

Browse through this ideabook for more inspiration on kitchen makeover.

Which one of these kitchens inspired you the most?


