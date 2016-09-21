The Sparkling Home of Chennai

The Indian city of Chennai is a place where traditional values have joined hands with modernism and progress for architectures that delight the eyes as well as soul. And this lavish and extremely stylish home owned by Mr. Siraj is one such example, where premium materials, contemporary designs, and creative accents cater to a high flying lifestyle. The special attractions of this residence include the futuristic media room, the innovatively adorned bedroom, the trendy kitchen and bathrooms which make you realise the unique pleasures of rejuvenation. Intriguing textures and innovative lighting blend cohesively to create spaces which are enticing as well as utterly comfortable. Read on to know more about this beautiful abode rendered by the architects at Offcentered Architects.
This bathroom looks almost like a party zone with its dazzling black and gold mosaic tiles and sleek fixtures. Everything is gleaming with the sheen of luxury and the essence of good living. The longish mirror reflects the glamorous tiles and enhances the beauty of the bathroom.
Bold red accent lights add remarkable pizzazz to this smartly designed media room, where a huge screen waits to regale your senses during leisure hours. The sleek in-built unit below the TV caters to storage needs and has been brilliantly illuminated for a trendy look.
The extremely plush and lavish armchairs in the media room have been arranged on two levels, which are highlighted by the powerful and dazzling lights. Subtle patterns weave their magic on the wall behind these, while the ambiance exudes a futuristic feel effortlessly. Who would want to visit a movie hall after experiencing the thrills of this media room?
Sophisticated shades of beige, grey and black have come together in the sharp-looking modular kitchen, lined with sleek cabinets. The U-shaped countertop offers adequate room for prepping, cooking and plating, while the gleaming and modish appliances add a whole new edge to the kitchen. We also love the smart task lights under the cabinets which make the execution of chores easy.
The large bed in this luxurious bedroom comes with a padded headboard with delicate patterns all over it. And it faces a creatively rendered wall which features two sets of wooden cabinets shaped like stairways. The space in between them has been lighted aesthetically, while a bold red niche on the side holds the electrical switches. The snazzy floor lights lend peerless flair to the room, while wood infuses the area with cosiness.
The wall holding the jazzy mirror in this bathroom features a stylish strip of textured tiles which complement the rusticity of the surrounding stone tiles nicely. Minimalistic sanitary wares promise comfort and make for a fuss-free look here.
The deep sink in this bathroom is a trendy and futuristic element that complements the wall-mounted WC and sleek shelf beautifully. Earthy-hued stone tiles make for a homely yet elegant atmosphere, while a long brilliantly lighted mirror lends the illusion of space with panache.
