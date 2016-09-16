8 bedroom ideas for a newlywed Indian couple

The bedroom is the only room in your home that lets you undergo an important therapy, what we call as Relaxation! Not only relaxation, it is also a good place to seek extreme peace. After long and hard working hours, everyone wants to drop their things and head towards the bedroom. For a newly married couple, this area is even more special. It is one of those places where they get to spend quality time with each other. So don't you think bedroom decoration and decor ideas are essential for them? When it comes to such situations, there are several things that need to be kept in mind.
Can you decorate your parent's or kid's bedroom like that of the newly married couples? NO! The bedroom of the newly wedded couple must be different from that of others. So, in case a newly married couple is looking for bedroom makeover and ideas then here are some tips that you must follow to get the best look and cozy space for your sleep.
Buy some more furniture for your room that will enable a person to sit in your bedroom. Though bedrooms are often desired to have beds only, in this case, you need to be more thoughtful. If you have chairs and extra sofa at home then place them in the room, at least 2. When people enter your sleeping area, instead of hopping on your bed, they can avail and sit on chairs and make themselves comfortable.
Red, definitely the color of love, must not be missing from the setting. No, you don't need to have the entire bedsheet of red color to make its presence felt. Just add one or two cushions or the lights and lamps of same shade, blanket with red and other shades are also a good idea.
For a newly married couple, it is essential to have a room that is designed to offer a good romantic look, feel along with a perfect ambiance. This forms the first parameter of the bedroom designing ideas for a just married duo! You can get this romantic feel through aromas, perfumes, light curtains, paintings and snapshots of your wedding memories on the walls. Use bright as well as dim light for situations and occasions. You must be having loads of ideas for your heaven!
When getting the painting job done, it is vital to choose a theme that you both like! Do not choose a color that one of you likes while other does not! Give priority to the shades you both would agree to have. The same rule should also be applied on the selection of fabrics and other decorating elements in the room.
Getting the entire room done as per the wishes of one partner makes the other feel dejected and not so important.
Since that it is a newly married couple's bedroom, it is very much essential to design the room as per the choice fo the both. For example, the above-given room, though it is a brilliant choice for a Girl's space, it is a big No for a couple. Your room should neither look too much feminine nor too much muscular. Create a fine balance from the theme to the texture of the fabric and other design elements. Try balancing everything well!
In order to decorate the walls, hang some artistic paintings on the bedroom walls. These paintings must be adored by both the partners as well as suit the room's overall look. You may also consider hanging your designer framed marriage pictures or any other memorable picture.
Overdoing the decoration and making it crowded is quite common in the context of the Bedroom. Keep it simple and well decorated. Do not shy away from following the above-mentioned tips but remember that entire wall full of paintings or too many chairs are just distracting and odd to look at. The more you think, the more you get confused.
During the first few years of wedding, it is the time to know and talk to each other so as to understand your partner. This can be best done by adding a coffee table and two chairs within the bedroom like shown above. Use this space to talk, discuss and understand things while making memories.
Isn't that simple? Read to know how to add colors to your small home.