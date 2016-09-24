A Minimalistic and Innovative Home in Mumbai

The quirky tiles on the feature wall of this bathroom are geometrically inspired as far as the patterns on them go. Delicate but contrasting hues come together on the tiles to create a look that inspires. We also love the smart niche above the WC with its frosted glass shutter. It is perfect for storing toiletries neatly.

Minimalistic designs, sleek and creative furnishing, unique lighting and clever planning of space have made this Mumbai apartment a joy to live in. Check out another tour for more ideas - An Amazing Home in Jaipur.