A Minimalistic and Innovative Home in Mumbai

We are in the extremely affluent neighbourhood of Kemps Corner in South Mumbai today. And while exploring the high end homes here, we chanced upon a 3bhk residential apartment which impressed us with its stylish minimalism, trendy furniture, creative lighting and understated lavishness. Rendered by the architects at Neha Goel Architects, this abode flaunts sleek and classy designs, spacious uncluttered rooms, and a highly contemporary decor scheme. Sober and neutral tones have been used to accentuate the beauty of the interiors, while a quirky dash of pattern play offers a pleasant surprise in the bathroom. Read on to find out more about this elegant home.
The beautifully polished floor of the sophisticated living space reflects the furnishing in a classy manner. It is duly complemented by the beige sofas and a cosy window seat decked with plush cushions. The large glass window adorned with tasteful drapes lets you soak in nature’s beauty while you relaxing here or entertaining guests.
Customised furniture dots this residence’s interiors for a unique look despite the strong aura of minimalism everywhere. For instance, the window seat here comes with a quirky toughened glass backrest which offers comfort without obstructing the view outside. The subtle patterns on the satiny cushions add to the charm too.
The simple and sleek dining arrangement took our breath away with its unique under-the-table lighting, which is powerful yet soothing. Concealed lighting along the ceiling’s periphery and behind the wall panel make this a trendy yet minimalistic space. Creamy white hues contribute to the feeling of spaciousness.
Things have been kept as uncomplicated as possible in the serene bedroom, which clearly is meant for undisturbed sleep and sheer relaxation. The large wooden bed comes with a stylish tufted and backlit headboard, and a plush mattress that beckons with its soft depths. The large glass window is naturally a major attraction here, since it lets in ample sunlight and offers a refreshing view of the outdoors. The patterned drapes break the monotony of plain surfaces here effectively.
This study nook is an extremely smart and airy space, owing to its enviable position next to the window. The desk has been customised and combines dark wood with glossy white surfaces for a classic appeal. The floating shelf above the desk can hold books, stationery or display knickknacks. This spot receives ample natural light to keep your creative juices flowing.
The quirky tiles on the feature wall of this bathroom are geometrically inspired as far as the patterns on them go. Delicate but contrasting hues come together on the tiles to create a look that inspires. We also love the smart niche above the WC with its frosted glass shutter. It is perfect for storing toiletries neatly.
Minimalistic designs, sleek and creative furnishing, unique lighting and clever planning of space have made this Mumbai apartment a joy to live in.
Chiefly rendered in sober and contrasting tones, the spacious kitchen flaunts a U-shaped layout that aids in easy movement and execution of culinary chores. Sleek cabinets and drawers help store crockery, cutlery, cleaning supplies, food and much more. And the large windows allow natural light to flood the space generously during the day, besides offering a calming view of the greenery outside.