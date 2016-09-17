When it comes to home designs, most of the people tend to focus on the basic areas like the Kitchen, the Bathroom, Living room, Bedroom etc. Once you have covered these areas, the possibilities are endless. Depending upon your lifestyle, you can turn that extra space to make it into a home office, kids study room or any other type of space that is meaningful to you.
So you have got the idea of transforming it into a meditation room? Rooms designed for meditation are getting popular for good reasons. Lifestyle, today, is hectic and fast paced. We have got a little time to focus on relaxation and think of ourselves. Having a meditation space in your home provides you with tranquil space to relax and refocus. You can easily and truly get away with it, right within your own home!
Of course, you don't need to use an entire room solely as a place to become on with the universe as we too believe that it would be impractical and most likely a waste of space. Many people use these rooms to practice Yoga, while others work on creative projects, some prefer reading books quietly. The key to the perfect meditation room is to create a well-defined sanctuary, no matter how you plan to use that room officially. Let us learn some of the best and most professional tips on how to make your home suitable for meditation.
Take lighting, quietness, how people will be walking through it, fresh air and trees etc into consideration. Will it serve you as a place of solace? If you are not having an entire room dedicated to your sacred space then you can choose a corner of your room or garden. You can try using bamboo screens in order to create a distinctive feeling of separate space.
Choose selective items that help to rope in serenity and peace to the area. Some basics and must haves are meditation pillow, a mat, a throw rug or a small table may be. Having sunlight directly entering into the area is a divine and you must take great care of this thing.
Meditation is all about connecting with your surrounding and nature. Add an element of nature and your space will definitely become infused with harmony and balance. If it is interiors then add a plant, vase of flowers, shell jars, small water feature, fountain etc (given below image).
If it is in open like terrace or balcony then you already have your share of nature and beauty with you.
As said above, add some plants and let the big window give some way to sunlight and nature inside. Definitely there is no need to prepare the entire room as if it has been specifically built for yoga or other forms of meditation. For example, in this room, you just need to dim the artificial lights, remove the curtains, light some candles and get ready with your mat to have an hour of relaxation.
Your yoga or meditation space must be unique. A colorful area with lots of deep and rich colors is a brilliant pick. Though most of the yoga and meditation rooms tend to stick with neutral colors and lights for their calming effect, adding a bit of color will help to add character and give a whimsy to the room while being practical. This terrace patio is just awesome for the purpose.
Not everyone owns a large enough area to separate it as a meditation room, you can do it in a small gallery or other rooms like guest room, which is rarely used. Create the feel of meditation by putting carpets, sculptors and portraits that help you feel connected to the other world. Built in shelters will provide you with ample space to house inspirational objects. It’s perfect for meditating or just spending some time alone.
To make your meditation space more tranquil and personal, you can add things that soothe your soul like a see through window to a beautiful morning, Buddha statues, bells and chimes, crystal beads, affirmation stones or artwork that provide you with immense serenity and peace. You can also keep the room painted white as it helps to relax and calm.
Another great idea to mimic the look of an outdoor meditation space within the home is through the indoor courtyard or a patio. If you have wood floor then it is beyond perfect. Create a small area on edge with rock garden, placing plants over it and some candles or lights if you want. Whether you had liked to sit on a cushion or a bench is all your choice. With this look of a Japanese temple, you will find it easy to concentrate on your meditation practice in this space. However, it can also be used as a quiet space to enjoy close time with a friend.
You thought that you don't have enough space for meditation room? Think again! In this space, a small bench provides all items that help you meditate, a statue of Buddha, a place for flickering candles, windows, lights and wood. Perfect Asian setting for meditation. A statue of Budha comes as a natural choice for such decors and it is well suited for all rooms. You can use the same area as living room whenever you want. Personalize the space by adding the frames and images of your loved ones who have passed away or some motivational speakers and their quotes. Candles are always a good choice for lighting in a meditation room, but having a selection of lamps as well helps to change things up when using the space in different ways.
A hanging chair or two are a perfect fit when it comes to selecting the meditation room decor. You can use rugs and pillows in colors to blend them wit the chairs. While music is not necessary for a meditative environment, yet if you live in the noisy city then add a piece of music or chant to bring peace. The crisp light sound can make the room feel more serene and soothing. What could be more meditative than rocking your time away in a cozy comfortable chair with your friend?
Must Read: Bedroom Design Ideas for Newly Married Indian Couple