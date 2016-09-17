A Fascinating Modern Tree-House in Pune

Join us on today's tour to explore a spectacular home in Pune inspired by nature and tradition. The tour features the exteriors as well as the interiors of the home. You can expect to be impressed by its creative design which has an eye for detail and takes inspiration from the natural environment and Indian culture. The architects responsible for this beautiful project are none other than Archtype, based in India. You will see some common themes in the design through the use of specific materials such as stained glass and wood, and also through the use of specific styles, for example, vintage and rustic.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's check out this spectacular home in Pune shall we?