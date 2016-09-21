Your browser is out-of-date.

The Modern Charm of a Small Apartment in Vadodra

Ritika Tiwari
Chirag Shah Apartment, ZEAL Arch Designs
For an astonishing modern setup, this Vadodra house is the one classic example. Enriched with subtle colors and perfect lighting, it reminds us the luxury that every house owner dreams of while constructing a home. The designers of the house have truly succeeded in giving us a house goal.

​Major Space

Living Room
ZEAL Arch Designs

We have introduced you to the front portion of the living room in the previous picture and this is the one showing the spaces attached to it. Behind the L aligned soft fabric sofa hangs a wall art that completes the living area in elegance. You can see the small dining area and closets in front of the space from the living room only.

​The First Look

Living Room
ZEAL Arch Designs

When you enter this luxurious house, all you can see is the harmonious mix of three beautiful colors—white, brown, and gray. The curtains, the walls, and the ceiling, all of them complement each other.

​Living area

Living Room
ZEAL Arch Designs

It is exactly what you expect out of a modern living room. Simple, subtle, yet spectacular. The room is filled with brighter shades of green with the combination of brown and white. 

Three comfy couches stand in the room, making  the family and guests enjoy the leisure time to the fullest. In front of the couch stands the LCD without creating any wiring mess and below it lies the wooden rack holding some exquisite decorative pieces. 

​Dining area

Dining Area
ZEAL Arch Designs

The dining area here is a very simple setup, but it matches the elegance of the entire house. The false ceiling above the dining area marks a major difference. The chairs are in all black with off-white seats. On the table stands a small piece of décor, making the entire space livelier. To add to the drama, there is a warm light fitted to the wall.

​TV Unit

TV Unit Design
ZEAL Arch Designs

Fitted on the white wall, the TV unit over here is surrounded by the broad strips of coffee color. Just below it lies the floating drawers that can hold those items which you may need while watching your favorite show. On the both sides of the TV lie two big pots of artificial flowers, giving the space a fresh appeal.

​Bedroom

Bedroom
ZEAL Arch Designs

With the bricked textured wall, the interior architects have tried to create a mix of country and modern style . As per the overall color concept of the house, even this area has been covered in the shades of white. The beauty of the textured wall has been enhanced by the wall art and wall light. The master bed in the room has a wooden headrest and it truly complements the wall style and décor available in the room.


The Wall Art

Wall Art
ZEAL Arch Designs

The entire house is filled with bright lights and vibrant colors. In continuation to the rest of the theme, even the wall art of the bedroom plays its part very well. It’s already a twinkling light image and to add some extra effect, there are small lights above it.

​Kid’s Bedroom

Kids Bedroom
ZEAL Arch Designs

When it is about kid’s room, you surely expect some fun element and the procurers of this space have lived by this consideration. With a blue colored theme, the entire room has an entertaining essence about it. The curtains, the bed sheet, every nook are covered with the true child spirit. Keeping the choice of the kids in mind, the designers have opted for the cartoon prints in the most part if the house.

For more extraordinary home ideas, click here.

10 ideas to dress up your house walls (so they looks modern)
Which part of this modern house inspired you the most?


