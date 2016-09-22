19 simple garden ideas with spectacular results

A garden is something, we all love to have in our homes and for the sake of it, we are ready to do anything. But most of us don’t know the right way to move ahead. Lucky for you, we are here to show how exactly you can have the garden of your dreams
So, let’s head towards some simple yet spectacular garden designs:
Want to create an enchanting place where you can hang out in serenity? Try this multi-level garden where each level is created with different materials like stone, water, and wood, giving a unique atmosphere.
Small or big space, this garden layout is a hit for all sorts of spaces. The green stripes flowing down the sides of the lawn and path, and the terrace with beautiful stones bring some special effects altogether.
The patio space in this picture has been covered with wood and glass flooring all over. With the warm atmosphere offered by the wood, the possibilities are endless.
This is a sunken sitting space clubbed with a modern twist. A nice mix of flowering and plants surround the whole area, making it a great sitting space. You can sit in here with all comfort and enjoy your evening.
A water element is always found to be missing from a garden, but we all know that sound of water adds the sense of tranquility to it. So, how about this modern fountain setup in an environment-friendly approach.
A pergola gives you a complete protection from sun and wind, plus it can also be made from materials like steel, wood, bamboo, and aluminum. Select a pergola of your choice and get an outstanding place to relax.
No matter how small is your terrace, this small space can surely be created out of it. Plant in some grass beds and place some beanbags to lie down in comfort.
Modern gardens can have flower boxes made up of cement, stone, concrete, and plastic. Put plants that are a bit showier like roses, orchids, dahlias, and hydrangeas.
Lighting is truly essential for a patio and garden and this beautiful garden proves it all.
Bamboo requires no special care and hence, it can be beautifully used in a modern garden. Put a number of plants together and it will create a green boundary.
A small Zen garden is something that can be placed in the most neglected space. It is simple as well as light investment that doesn't need much.
Do not have a green space; utilize the green walls of your living room. The green wall is a subtle choice for a personal appearance.
A garden on a stone, this is just a fantastic idea. Ideal for small and large patios, this is a great deal for a miniature garden.
Cover the wall of your garden with natural stone strips that has bright warm colors and give a chic and modern look to your garden.
Add warmth to your garden by placing a fire source, this is best for the time period when the evening gets colder.
How about a bed in your garden? This is the most exciting option one can have. Luxury comes abound with it.
Create a seating space that is pleasant as well as attractive. Outdoor fireplace, a hammock, and a comfortable sofa what else do you need for a cozy outdoor space.
The designers of this garden have used different materials to mark a layout. With the two third of greenery, this place is an ultimate space.
Do not forget the entrance of the garden and make it as attractive as possible. It is the first way to impress the guests.
