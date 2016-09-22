Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 simple garden ideas with spectacular results

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa Chelsea, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

A garden is something, we all love to have in our homes and for the sake of it, we are ready to do anything. But most of us don’t know the right way to move ahead. Lucky for you, we are here to show how exactly you can have the garden of your dreams 

So, let’s head towards some simple yet spectacular garden designs:

Different Levels

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Want to create an enchanting place where you can hang out in serenity? Try this multi-level garden where each level is created with different materials like stone, water, and wood, giving a unique atmosphere.

Straight Bright Lines

Jardin de la Luz, Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Modern garden
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines

Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines

Small or big space, this garden layout is a hit for all sorts of spaces. The green stripes flowing down the sides of the lawn and path, and the terrace with beautiful stones bring some special effects altogether.

Wooden

Casa CG, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern garden Wood White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

The patio space in this picture has been covered with wood and glass flooring all over. With the warm atmosphere offered by the wood, the possibilities are endless.

Conversation Pit new style

Residência Cruz, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Modern garden
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

This is a sunken sitting space clubbed with a modern twist. A nice mix of flowering and plants surround the whole area, making it a great sitting space.  You can sit in here with all comfort and enjoy your evening.

Modern Fountain

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A water element is always found to be missing from a garden, but we all know that sound of water adds the sense of tranquility to it. So, how about this modern fountain setup in an environment-friendly approach.

​Pergola for living room

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

A pergola gives you a complete protection from sun and wind, plus it can also be made from materials like steel, wood, bamboo, and aluminum. Select a pergola of your choice and get an outstanding place to relax.


​A space for relaxation

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

No matter how small is your terrace, this small space can surely be created out of it. Plant in some grass beds and place some beanbags to lie down in comfort.

​Plant Pots

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Modern gardens can have flower boxes made up of cement, stone, concrete, and plastic.  Put plants that are a bit showier like roses, orchids, dahlias, and hydrangeas.

​Lighting

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Lighting is truly essential for a patio and garden and this beautiful garden proves it all.

Bamboo

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern garden Bamboo
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

Bamboo requires no special care and hence, it can be beautifully used in a modern garden. Put a number of plants together and it will create a green boundary.

​A Zen corner for a small garden

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

A small Zen garden is something that can be placed in the most neglected space. It is simple as well as light investment that doesn't need much.

​Green Wall

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Do not have a green space; utilize the green walls of your living room. The green wall is a subtle choice for a personal appearance.

​Details on every corner

Referenzen II, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Classic style garden Stone
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

A garden on a stone, this is just a fantastic idea. Ideal for small and large patios, this is a great deal for a miniature garden.

​Stone Cladding

Residência Jardim Avelino, LAM Arquitetura | Interiores LAM Arquitetura | Interiores Modern garden
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores

LAM Arquitetura | Interiores
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores

Cover the wall of your garden with natural stone strips that has bright warm colors and give a chic and modern look to your garden.

​A Campfire

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

Add warmth to your garden by placing a fire source, this is best for the time period when the evening gets colder.

​Bedpost Lounge

Casa Chelsea, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

How about a bed in your garden? This is the most exciting option one can have. Luxury comes abound with it.

​Create a Cozy Space

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Create a seating space that is pleasant as well as attractive. Outdoor fireplace, a hammock, and a comfortable sofa what else do you need for a cozy outdoor space.

​Marked Areas

Apartamento na Foz do Douro, GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura Classic style garden
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

The designers of this garden have used different materials to mark a layout.  With the two third of greenery, this place is an ultimate space.

​Beautiful garden access

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
FGO Arquitectura

FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura

Do not forget the entrance of the garden and make it as attractive as possible. It is the first way to impress the guests.

For more such ideas, please click here.

7 Small colorful bathrooms
Which one of these gardens inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks