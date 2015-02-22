Concrete elements

Some might say that the words ‘concrete’ and ‘furniture’ just do not mix. Yet they would be living in the past. Sure, concrete still evokes mostly humdrum images of perfunctory outdoor spaces, prefabricated building foundations, a modern industrial material and somewhat of an eyesore without any aesthetic sensibility. But times have indeed changes, for in the world of interior design, concrete is no longer relegated to the ‘hidden away’ and undesirable exterior—today, it takes equal pride of place inside the cosiest spaces of a domestic setting. Whether you live in a revamped warehouse or space with pre-existing industrial inflections or a bold space in need of a little something fresh and exciting, concrete can be the go to—a material far more versatile than it gains credit for. As the following great examples highlight, concrete can play a tremendous role inside all manner of interiors as fabulously sturdy and stylish coffee table, dramatic, brooding wall finish for your bathroom or kitchen, or even as a neat fireplace statement.

Take a stroll through these thoughtful, fresh examples of concrete interplay and work with this fabulous material in your own home too.