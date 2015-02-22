Concrete elements

Some might say that the words ‘concrete’ and ‘furniture’ just do not mix. Yet they would be living in the past. Sure, concrete still evokes mostly humdrum images of perfunctory outdoor spaces, prefabricated building foundations, a modern industrial material and somewhat of an eyesore without any aesthetic sensibility. But times have indeed changes, for in the world of interior design, concrete is no longer relegated to the ‘hidden away’ and undesirable exterior—today, it takes equal pride of place inside the cosiest spaces of a domestic setting. Whether you live in a revamped warehouse or space with pre-existing industrial inflections or a bold space in need of a little something fresh and exciting, concrete can be the go to—a material far more versatile than it gains credit for. As the following great examples highlight, concrete can play a tremendous role inside all manner of interiors as fabulously sturdy and stylish coffee table, dramatic, brooding wall finish for your bathroom or kitchen, or even as a neat fireplace statement.
Take a stroll through these thoughtful, fresh examples of concrete interplay and work with this fabulous material in your own home too.
Gone are the days when concrete was relegated to such tasks as park bench, car park, or building foundation—these days concrete can serve numerous purposes, as an art medium for sculpture and indeed as practical and useful home furniture. This example displays perfectly how concrete can function in its most simple form, as a versatile and attractive coffee table. This minimalist piece presents a design conundrum, as a hefty monolithic rectangular prism it appears to float just above the floor, thus creating the illusion of weightlessness and buoyancy. Coordinate this style of furniture with some mustard candles, modern sofa and comfortable throw rug for an uncluttered and sleek design.
For that cool and encapsulating atmosphere, consider a bathroom constructed with concrete interior walls. This intriguing and confident design shows how versatile concrete can be when utilised in a thoughtful and daring way. A moulded concrete sink gives the space a stylish and unfussy attitude, whilst the extensive use of mirror ensures the room does not feel cramped or confined.
Often concrete is regarded with disdain and disparagement for its cold and rigid nature, it is however one of the most versatile construction materials and excellent for injecting a sense of rustic industrialism into your home. This oval shaped coffee table is organic and refined in shape and combines a sense of mechanised elegance with the flexibility of wheels for easy movement around the home. Choose a coffee table such as this to create impact, a feel of substance and an essence of power into any sophisticated living space.
If you are looking to make a statement, look further afield to an impressive and oversized concrete dining table. This curved, oval-shaped piece demands attention and immediately gives a sense of refinement and drama to the space. Coordinate a concrete dining table with statement light fittings, interesting wall textures and soft comfortable chairs for a space that motivates the mind yet cools the surrounding ambience.
When too much is never enough! This wall texture is exceptionally trendy and engages the interior architecture in a game of contrast—the rigid severity of the surface of the wall is juxtaposed with the tender warmth of natural timber floorboards, producing a domestic space that is exuberant, energetic, and exquisite.
If its weight or monolithic proportions hamper the allure of concrete furniture or features, you needn’t worry, there are plenty of ways to inject a little urban flair into your domestic space—think wallpaper or inventive concrete textured paint. This fireplace surround proves that you don’t need an exorbitant budget to generate a little industrial verve—simply refurbish your wall with a fresh coat of textured paint and enjoy the cool contrast that a concrete feature can infuse into your abode.