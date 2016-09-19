A Joyful Villa in Hyderabad that Has it All

The sleek and classy bathroom is a minimalistic space loaded with glass and mirrors for an open and airy look. Elegant shades of grey and white rule the space, while a stylish counter with elegant wooden drawers cater to storage of toiletries and cleaning supplies. Modish fixtures have been jazzed up by a single painting that depicts a racing horse.

This model villa in Hyderabad is a contemporary delight that brings together varied colours, textures, patterns and styles for a beautiful living experience.