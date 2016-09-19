A Joyful Villa in Hyderabad that Has it All

The historically rich Indian city of Hyderabad is a concoction of both ancient and ultramodern architectures. And it is also home to many high end restaurants, shopping malls, and technological industries. While exploring its exciting sights and sounds, we chanced upon this lavish model villa rendered by the architects at Mohan Consultants. Built for an eminent real estate development company, this villa was designed and decorated to appeal to the tastes and needs of the discerning buyer. Sleek and comfy furnishing, trendy lighting, warm wooden accents, and sudden pops of lively hues make this abode a stylish and convenient place to live in. Soft textures, subtle patterns and sensible design schemes add to the many attractions of this home, and make it a must see.
The sleek sectional in the living area comes to life, thanks to the peppy colourful cushions and the warmth of the wooden partition. But what caught our eye for their uniqueness are the quirky trio of trendy coffee tables and the industrial chic chandelier. These add dollops of snazzy fun to the space, while the plush rug offers loads of comfort. The dining arrangement is a little way off, and enjoys the company of a stylish sideboard and a pretty artwork.
This seating area is an artistic blend of passionate colours and delicate patterns. Shades of hot pink, royal purple and intense black dominate the simple but comfy couches, while the round coffee table pulls the look together. The vibrant artwork acts as the focal point here, and the stripes of the drapes and the ornate pattern on the wallpaper lend sheer elegance.
Cooking in this smart and minimalistic kitchen must be a pleasure! Sleek counters and trendy wall to wall cabinets make this a convenient and inviting space, where dark wood and glossy white hues come together for a sophisticated look and feel. Pops of colours show up in the bottles and vases lining the open shelves, while a slim strip of wood on the ceiling dangles a chic lamp over the entire setting.
The gleaming white floor of this spacious bedroom is a stunning canvas for the vibrant furnishing here. Bright red and yellow hues mark the plush armchair and the duvet, while blue makes an appearance on one of the cushions and the vase on the sideboard. Wooden accents add cosiness to the room, while the four poster bed relives the charm of bygone days. Sheer drapes lend a dreamy touch to the ambiance lastly.
Decked with a sunny yellow bedspread and matching pillows, the plush bed in this bedroom promises countless hours of leisure and relaxation. The cheery vibe initiated by the bedspread is carried on by the vibrant artworks on the wall and patchwork rug too. Sheer drapes enhance the romantic and dreamy aura here.
The sleek and classy bathroom is a minimalistic space loaded with glass and mirrors for an open and airy look. Elegant shades of grey and white rule the space, while a stylish counter with elegant wooden drawers cater to storage of toiletries and cleaning supplies. Modish fixtures have been jazzed up by a single painting that depicts a racing horse.
This model villa in Hyderabad is a contemporary delight that brings together varied colours, textures, patterns and styles for a beautiful living experience.