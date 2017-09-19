A simple and beautiful Jodhpur apartment

On one of the sleek side tables flanking the daughter’s bed, we chanced upon this arty tree-like decorative piece which is extremely utilitarian too. It helps in organising earrings in a way which results in an ethnic and unique look. Glowing candles surround the tree for an enchanting display.

This Jodhpur apartment is an artful blend of modernism and traditional touches, and it has left us duly impressed. For more ideas, take another tour - An Elegant but Simple Home in Calicut, Kerala.