A simple and beautiful Jodhpur apartment

The historically and culturally rich city of Jodhpur in the Indian state of Rajasthan is famous for its Mehrangarh Fort from the 15th century and its many homes which are painted blue on the outside. And it is here, that we were excited to come across a very modern and trendy apartment at Parsvnath City, created by the architects at HGCG Architects. Owned by a family with teenage kids, this home delights with its elegant hues, sleek designs, and quirky and arty touches. The décor scheme is minimalistic yet visually arresting, with different materials and patterns coming together for exclusive effects. A subtle ethnic aura is the highlight of this abode, which coexists peacefully with cutting edge furnishing.
Patterned and arty cushions deck the sleek daybed and sofa in the living area, enhancing the level of comfort here. The gleaming wooden panel on the ceiling contrasts the decorative panel next to the couch, while the uniformly framed family photos make for stylish wall decor. Pattern play rules the window drape in shades of black, white and grey, and the quirky coffee table pairs with the geometrically inspired rug to make a bold statement.
Grey stone tiles line the wall that is waiting to hold a contemporary TV in the living area. Sleek and glossy cabinets in black and white flank the portion reserved for the TV, both above and below. A quirky clock and a couple of artworks and knickknacks adorn these minimalistic storage units, while the gleaming entrance door matches the setting nicely. The simple wooden rack with hooks right next to the door holds keys and adds a dash of homeliness.
Textured and glossy wooden panels adorning the wall behind the bed make for a snazzy statement in this bedroom. The bed itself is simple yet elegant, with a patterned throw and cushion to cheer things up. Sleek drawers and an in-built closet cater to storage needs with style, while the patterned curtains add a dollop of fun to the space.
The vibrant and abstract artwork on the wall is naturally the focal point of this bright and lively bedroom. But the quaint niches on the right hand side wall don’t lag much behind. These niches hold different ethnic figurines, which flaunt the pride that this family takes in its Indian roots. The bed is simple and cosy, while the dressing unit is a slim affair with a tall mirror and minimalistic shelves.
The daughter’s bedroom stands out, thanks to its soft and soothing peach-hued feature wall decked with quirky petal-like accents. A riveting combination of these solid and hollow shapes offer visual interest in this room, while the spotless white furniture balance the elegance of dark wooden doors beautifully. Note how the dressing unit essentially comprises of sleek cabinets with the top one featuring a mirrored door. The peach-hued teddy, the pretty dress in the corner and the patterned throw add to the cosiness of the space.
On one of the sleek side tables flanking the daughter’s bed, we chanced upon this arty tree-like decorative piece which is extremely utilitarian too. It helps in organising earrings in a way which results in an ethnic and unique look. Glowing candles surround the tree for an enchanting display.
This Jodhpur apartment is an artful blend of modernism and traditional touches, and it has left us duly impressed.