​A Gorgeous Modern Apartment in Hyderabad

Loading admin actions …

At the heart of all modern design, lies the need for experimentation. This home is an ode to that very fact. The team of architects at Mohan Consultants had just one brief from the client – the house should be infused with warmth and comfort and contain open spaces. Spread across 3100 sq ft, this three bedroom apartment not only lives up to that brief but goes one step further to display an ambience that is peaceful, unpretentious, contemporary and sophisticated all at once. So let us take a look at this stunning house to learn more.

​Neutral and Bright Space in the Living Room

The formal living room of the home is a pristine space that has a variety of homely qualities. The yellow rug is an eye catching one that matches perfectly with the grey sectional and chairs. On the opposite side, a robust shelf with the entertainment centre makes a mark with its monochrome bearings. The drops of crystal falling from the paneled ceiling makes for a neat statement while art work has the advantage of track lighting on one side

​Show Stopping Good Looks in the Lounge

One sitting area of the home is tucked away in a neat corner of the main hall. Unlike most homes, it is not merely hemmed in behind a wall, but it has been built around the private quarters to create a statement of its own. The sleek couches and the textured wall create a play of grey, black and beige which gives it all a sophisticated glow. And while we are on the subject of a glow, how can we forget the fan like chakra lamp on top? This stunning piece lends a rather dramatic look to the space.

​Eclectic Touches in the Dining Room

Glossy ply makes for an eye catching and classic statement in the dining room. A side board on the side and pale yellow lamps suspended from the ceiling add much panache to the simple dining table. On one end, a delicate metal separator makes quite a statement.

​Neat Textures in the Dining Room

From this angle, one can see the dining room and its textures more clearly. The dining table has been placed in the centre with the textured wall of plank like finishes on one end and the sideboard and the other end.

​Cosy Bedroom

The white and saffron bedroom with the matching headboard is a soothing space that also has a bright side to it thanks to the colors used. Cream walls complement the bedding and the dark polished furniture.

​Simple Modern Style in the Bathroom

The bathroom also plays with textures thanks to the stone tiles that stand out in the glass and white environs.

Overall, the design does not follow any distinctive style. Yet the fluidity of open spaces, the clever combination of colour and light, the brilliant interiors all end up to create a gorgeous space.


If you thought this ideabook was interesting, here is another one that you will love - An Amazing Home in Jaipur!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


