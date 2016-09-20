Opulent and Open Hyderabad Bungalow

Known for its rocky landscape and green scrub like relief, Hyderabad boasts of some of the best residential townships and homes on the Deccan side. We have homed in on one such space today, which has a global flavored opulence and openness built into the design and structure. Designed by the very creative team of architects at Mohan Consultants, the house is a lavish spread of unpretentious design and grand spaces. Spread across 744 sq metre, this five-bedroom apartment is a clever play of colour, natural light, and open spaces. So let us take a look at this stunning house to learn more!
The living room of the home is a classic contemporary one with neat elements lining the space. From the centre of the textured ceiling, a sunken panel accommodates a hanging globe of light. This sets a slightly dramatic edge and lets the rest of the decor sink comfortably into a more relaxed vibe. Patterns and colors—especially the saffron wall—help in elevating this room to an uber stylish status. The glossy coffee table and the shelves at the far end as well as the cubes that form the art installation, all go towards creating a unique style statement indeed!
The main hall of the home has a dining room on one side with windows wrapping around the corner for an idyllic effect. The wow factor comes from the subtle elements that have been used. The double height walls accommodate floor to ceiling windows with delicate looking and simple metal grills. Neutrals come to adorn the blinds and the shag rug underfoot, while grey veined marble makes for a luxurious setting. The simple table and the neat leather chairs create a stunning statement.
The rest of the main hall and mezzanine is a play of neat and luxurious statements. The staircase at the far end has glass and metal accents while there are wooden framed glass doors on the other side of the dining room. The mezzanine overlooks this area and makes for an open vibe. A cascading chandelier creates a vibrant look while the agglomerated white marble flooring and artificial lights create a grand effect.
The simple bedroom has a textured wall at the head side of the bed, as its piece de resistance. But the real show stopper is the bold stripped bedding which brings in some passionate colors to do up the room. Neutral blinds complement the colors on the bedding as a golden square in the ceiling, with track light ensures that your attention is held for a long time! A simple shelf holds pretty artefacts in one corner.
Now this is what we call a true blue vanity room. Sleek glass based urban design meets rustic yet well-polished wood to create sprawling space characterized by clever lighting and patterns on the floor.
