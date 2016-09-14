Join us on this tour today to explore a lovely modern home in Delhi. The home is designed by architects based in India called Spaces Architects@KA. You will find many delightful interesting surprises in this home, especially if you have an eye for detail. The design is simple yet intricate, bold yet delicate, and it has the most comforting and soothing results. Certain signature paintings and designs can be found throughout the home, creating continuity and enforcing the home's sense of individuality.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this beautiful home shall we?