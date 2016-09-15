Your browser is out-of-date.

10 small homes bursting with colour

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
A SIMPLE AND ELEGANT TRIPLEX VILLA , KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Modern style bedroom Plywood Grey
A colorful and bright lighting scheme can definitely add a wonderful burst of energy into small house interiors. The collision of the contrasts, different tones, and hues spark off the synapses from the brain and tend to make us feel happier and inspired. But how can you burst your home with colorful vibes without making it look overdone and messy? We all know how easily a small space can be made to look and feel overwhelming if decorated with a lot of strong elements. Well, today homify brings you a lot of small sized home bursting with colors. You will get plenty of inspirations 

So let's get going with exploring 10 of the most colourful little interiors!

Designer wall art

Ombre Pixers Scandinavian style living room Turquoise ombre,wall mural,watercolor,blue,wallpaper
A large piece of wall art, frieze or wallpaper is always a good way to all colors to your beloved little home. Some of these options are good for those who stay at home rentals. This colorful house design comes to us courtesy of the famous designers and decorators Pixers.

Stylish Lines and Bold Red

Attico a Monte di Procida, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Corridor, hallway & stairs Seating
Red is fiery for homes but certainly a darling choice for the living room. In the above room design, it has been softened by adding up a large, soft grey feature wall and lots of white elements. The contemporary lines on the grey walls and the white lamp draw your attention and counteract the red fiery powers as well.

Use the power of Black Base

Дизайн интерьера квартиры однушки, INTERIERIUM INTERIERIUM Minimalist kitchen
Nothing quite sets off a brighter color as a black base. This awesome style little black dining area has got the most stylish seats we  have ever seen. It is really working great with the bright yellow splashback as well.

How to use black at home- know here!

African Vibrancy in Bathroom

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style bathroom
African art and designs are known for their vibrancy and energy. In this smaller bathroom, we have white and blue tiles with a startling geometric design. This is surely a good idea and way to fuse white into a brighter colour scheme.

Playful Color Accents

Hanging Lamps Pixers Eclectic style living room Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,lamps,blue,red,light bulbs,light bulbs
A playful little living area that has got a beautifully upbeat feel, the wall frieze is creating a visual illusion while adding a lot of depth to the room as well. Check out the superb color furnishing and decoration.

Arty Colorful Living Room

Artistic Living Room Pixers Eclectic style living room Multicolored eyes,woman,wall mural,masque,wallpaper,carnival
Big and bold colors easily feel a little too much for a small home. But here we can see a brilliant example of how a spacious room can look if it has free flowing designs without any obvious borders and edges. The wandering lines are adding a lot to the movement of white small living room. 


Inspirational Bright Kitchen

Mieszkanie w Łodzi - 48m2, Pink Pug Design Interior Pink Pug Design Interior Modern kitchen
A little home with a little kitchen and a pinch of colors! The yellow color scheme has been continued with the little yellow pendant light. On the foreground wall, we have a matching artwork too!

Splashy Yellow

El vacío amoblado, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Scandinavian style kitchen
A totally unique color concept having a happy burst of canary yellow in the kitchen. We just loved how it has been added in a rather unusual way. It might appear to be random but the shape has been selected smartly to depict the shape of white kitchen cupboards or that of a window.

Glossy Orange

homify Modern living room
Energetic colors like orange can be amped to a few level through the glossy finish. This glossy black and orange kitchen projects really strong contemporary ambience. Do note how the power of the brighter kitchen has been softened by using mirror walls and neutral colors into the room.

Accessible Options

Geometric Pixers Modern living room Multicolored geometry,wall mural,wallpaper,posters,poster,poster
Lots of people are wary of adding super bright colors to their floors and walls and perhaps, this little living room area will present them with an inspirational alternative. The bright energy is introduced through the brightly colour coded arrangement of books on the wall.

A Modern Nashik Apartment that Screams Comfort
Brilliant they are. What shade you will chose?


Discover home inspiration!

