10 small homes bursting with colour

A colorful and bright lighting scheme can definitely add a wonderful burst of energy into small house interiors. The collision of the contrasts, different tones, and hues spark off the synapses from the brain and tend to make us feel happier and inspired. But how can you burst your home with colorful vibes without making it look overdone and messy? We all know how easily a small space can be made to look and feel overwhelming if decorated with a lot of strong elements. Well, today homify brings you a lot of small sized home bursting with colors. You will get plenty of inspirations

So let's get going with exploring 10 of the most colourful little interiors!