A Simple Home in Vadodara Made for a Happy Life

Today, we are taking you on a virtual tour of a stylish yet traditionally designed 3 BHK penthouse. The house shines with elegance and is equipped with all the new-age equipment. The penthouse exhibits extremely creative interior involving smart and balanced play of colours and light.
From the living room, to the drawing room, bedroom, foyer, and the children’s room, you get the opportunity to explore every part of the house and get inspired.
The drawing room looks cozy with subtle colours and wall textures. Illuminated with spot lights on the outside of the false ceiling and a chandelier at the centre, the room is adequately lit. The white furniture and minimal articles for decoration make the room look quite spacious.
The entrance of the house gives you a warm and welcoming feel with the perfect color selection and lighting. The wooden main door is designed creatively with a safety grill without hampering the overall look and beauty.
The texture paint on the wall adjacent to the door brings in just the right amount of modernity topping it with complimenting wall paintings.
The dining area looks serene with white light giving it a relaxing ambiance. The simplicity of the dining table with a glass top and wooden base completed with styled chairs give a touch of modernity to the space.
The magenta and white kitchen cabinets make the area look bright with just a little spray of colour. The cabinets and kitchen slab are made in glossy laminates to make cleaning and managing hassle free. The architects have ensured to use every inch of the kitchen and hence provided sufficient storage space with overhead cupboards in aluminium and glass.
The guest bedroom speaks of vibrancy yet is kept simple in terms of decor. The brightness of the purple colour on the ceiling and back wall is balanced through the contrast combination of brown-ivory furniture. The headrest of the bed is designed with illuminated holes as a special feature.
The bottle green and white color combination tend to give a different angle to the look of the master bedroom. Here also the display shelves and decoration is kept minimal which gives the room a matured look.
The grey wall panelling behind the bed adds to the colour in the room along with the brown shade opted for the tv cabinet and the bed.
Equipped with all the basic amenities, the most attractive feature of the bathroom is the glass shower section which is separated from the toilet through a glass door and is equipped with a hand shower as well.
The children’s room is the most colourful section of the house. From a fancy fan, to cartoon character wall panelling, the room speaks loudly of fun and mischiefs. The bunker beds on one side connected by a ladder in red makes the perfect adventure spot for children. The lighting in the room is white throughout with neon yellow and brown in the false ceiling.
The bathroom with the children’s room is also designed amazingly. Along with the colourful panel of tiles on one side of the wall, what’s more exciting is the the huge cartoon panelling on wall opposite to the shower section. So, the kids can enjoy themselves while bathing.
If you were inspired by the tour of this house