Dazzling chandeliers

If you decide to hang a chandelier in the living room, be prepared for the fact that it will be the first item that you notice when you walk in the room. The dazzling crystals are sure to catch everyone’s attention. There are many misconceptions with respect to crystal chandeliers. Many believe that the crystals can be only be white, and chandeliers are relevant only in baroque style rooms with luxurious furnishings and high ceilings. Today, we will try to refute some common stereotypes and review some tips for how to choose a crystal chandelier.